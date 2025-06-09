The Texas Longhorns have the most underappreciated superstar in America

Whenever the Texas Longhorns are brought up ahead of the 2025 College Football season, the first player mentioned is Arch Manning. Part of the reason is simply the because of who Arch Manning is and the position that he plays. While Arch Manning is the most popular player on the Texas roster, he's nowhere near the best player on the Longhorns roster.

That title belongs to the Longhorns star Middle Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr heading into his Junior season. In 2024, Anthony Hill Jr racked up 113 tackles with 8 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and an interception. After putting together a massive season, Hill Jr was named a Second-Team All American.

Anthony Hill Jr is the best defensive player in the Country

While Caleb Downs, Reuben Bain Jr, Collin Simmons, Keldric Faulk, Jermod McCoy, and Peter Woods all have an argument, Anthony Hill Jr is the best defensive player in the Country.

Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr Last Season:



🤘 104 Tackles

🤘 44 Defensive Stops

🤘 23 QB Pressures

🤘 14 TFLs/No Gain

🤘 80.2 Run Defense Grade pic.twitter.com/1c226OjcHg — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 13, 2025

Last season, Hill Jr recorded 127 plays where he made first contact with the ball carrier which is the best of any returning Linebacker. Ever since first stepping onto the field in 2023, no one has recorded more coverage stops, sacks, and forced fumbles at the linebacker position dominating every aspect of the game at the position.

The most impressive area of Anthony Hill's game is his ability to win from anywhere on the football field. Line Anthony Hill up at linebacker and it'll be tough for the opposing offense to run the football, line him up at edge rusher and he's going to get to the quarterback, or if Texas lined Anthony Hill up at safety he'd likely be one of the best box safeties in the Country.

Heading into 2025, the Longhorns case to win the National Championship starts with their dominance on defense not, with the offense which is typically the case with Steve Sarkisian's teams. Anthony Hill Jr and Collin Simmons will pair to make one of the most exciting duos in College Football which should have the Longhorns fanbase excited to watch the team on defense.

More Texas Longhorns News: