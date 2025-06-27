The top ranked team in EA College Football isn't who you'd expect

Last Summer brought about one of the most anticipated returns of a video game as EA Sports released EA College Football 25 bringing back the franchise after over a decade. As EA Sports releases it's second edition of the new game this Summer, everyone is excited to see what changes are made this year.

One of the biggest parts of the lead up to the official release is when EA Sports starts to release it's rankings of players, teams, and stadiums. On Friday, EA Sports unveiled its Top 25 teams with a surprising team debuting as the best team in the Country.

Alabama receives EA Sports' Top Ranking in EA College Football 25

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, the team everyone is picking as the most talented team in the Country is the Texas Longhorns. On the other hand, Alabama has middling expectations as they're coming off of a season where they missed the College Football Playoff while Ty Simpson doesn't have any starting experience.

Taking all of those factors into account, it comes as a surprise to see the Alabama Crimson Tide as the top rated team in the game.

NEW: EA Sports College Football 26 Top 25 teams in the game🎮

Do you agree? 🤔



— On3 (@On3sports) June 27, 2025

The Alabama Crimson Tide earning the top ranking speaks to the level of talent Alabama has surrounding the Quarterback position. Alabama has some of the most talented players in the Country especially on defense while Ryan Williams and Kadyn Proctor headline the stars on offense. If Ty Simpson is able to play to a high level in 2025, Alabama certainly will be one of if not the team to beat this season.

Among the other surprises, seeing Georgia ranked as the 6th best team in the Country is far too low for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart recruits at such a high level and with plenty of high level pieces returning for next season, the Bulldogs will be on the short list of teams competing for a National Championship.

The Tennessee Volunteers cracked the list with the 20th ranked team in College Football. The Vols cracking the Top 20 despite losing their quarterback speaks to the level of talent on this roster as the group could pull together to elevate Joey Aguilar.

