The updated College Football Playoff field after Arizona State wins the Big 12
Arizona State has officially etched its name into the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture with a win in the Big 12 Championship. This monumental victory ensures their place in the first-ever 12-team CFP format, alongside a growing list of contenders vying for the national title.
Key Developments in the Updated Field
Arizona State’s blowout victory over Iowa State locks them into one of the automatic-qualifying spots, joining other conference champions such as Boise State (Mountain West), Georgia and Texas (SEC), and Oregon or Penn State (Big Ten). The Sun Devils' win bolsters their resume and positions them as a strong contender for one of the top four seeds, which come with a first-round bye.
Here's how the updated CFP field is shaping up:
Secured Spots:
- Boise State (Mountain West Champions): Secured their spot with the Group of 5 berth.
- Georgia and Texas (SEC): Both teams are solidly in, with the winner of the SEC Championship claiming a top seed.
- Oregon and Penn State (Big Ten): The winner of this matchup will also secure a top seed, while the loser will still host a playoff game.
- Arizona State (Big 12 Champions): Clinched their spot with a decisive win.
- Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Indiana: Locked in as at-large bids.
Pending Results:
- ACC Championship: SMU vs. Clemson will determine another automatic-qualifying bid. If SMU wins, Alabama seems poised to claim the final at-large spot. However, if Clemson wins, a debate between 9-3 Alabama and 11-2 SMU could shake up the field.
- SEC Championship: Georgia and Texas will battle next for a first-round by and the SEC Championship game.
- Big Ten Championship: Oregon and Penn State will also battle for a first-round bye and the Big Ten Championship.
Seeding Implications
The top four seeds are reserved for conference champions, with the SEC and Big Ten winners expected to take the 1 and 2 seeds. The remaining byes will be divided between Boise State, Arizona State, and the ACC champion. At-large teams like Notre Dame and Ohio State are likely to host first-round games, while the seeding of lower-ranked teams will depend on final rankings.