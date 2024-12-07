The updated College Football Playoff field after Boise State wins MWC
The Boise State Broncos became the first team to clinch an automatic-qualifying bid for the 12-team College Football Playoff.
The Broncos, who finished their regular season with an 11-1 record, came into the game ranked No. 10 in the country. With a win over the No. 20-ranked UNLV Rebels in the Mountain West Conference Championship game, Boise State locked up the Group of 5 berth in the playoff, becoming one of the five highest-ranked conference champions to earn an automatic-qualifier for the field.
In all likelihood, Boise State will also clinch one of the four first-round byes, which are awarded to the four highest-ranked conference champions.
The updated 12-team College Football Playoff after Boise State's win
With Boise State winning, we know for certain that the Broncos will be in the dance. The question simply becomes: Who will join them?
We already know some of the at-large bids that have locked up spots, who aren't playing this weekend. These include:
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
All three of these teams get to sit at home this weekend, but they know that they will be in the 12-team playoff field. In addition, both participants in the SEC Championship — Georgia and Texas — and the Big Ten Championship — Oregon and Penn State — are solidly in the field.
In total, that is nine teams.
The winner of the Big 12 Championship — between Iowa State and Arizona State — and the winner of the ACC Championship — between SMU and Clemson — will also get automatic-qualifying bids. If SMU wins, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Alabama will get the final at-large bid. If SMU loses to Clemson, though, there will be conversations about whether 9-3 Alabama or 11-2 SMU should get the final spot.
Right now, here's a look at how the field is shaping up:
- The 1-seed and 2-seed will be the SEC and Big Ten champions
- The remaining two first-round byes will be made up of two of the three: ACC champ, Big 12 champ, and Boise State.
The seeding for the at-large field will come more into focus as we play the games on Saturday, but for now, it seems likely that the SEC Championship loser, the Big Ten Championship loser, Notre Dame, and Ohio State will be the four hosts for the first-round. Then, the remaining four at-large teams will be seeded and split to play in those games.
Saturday Blitz will continue to provide complete coverage of Championship Week and all the major CFP implications coming from the weekend right here.