The Utah Utes have a Byrd Ficklin problem

The Utah Utes are in a completely different place than they were a week ago. And it may not be where they want to be, as a quarterback controversy is brewing in Salt Lake City.

Coming off a disastrous loss to their hated rival, BYU, the Utes also had to deal with starting quarterback Devon Dampier's injured ankle, meaning that he would miss at least the next game, and someone else would need to fill his shoes.

While some wondered if last year's QB2, Isaac Wilson, would get another chance, the Utes staff went with the true freshman, Byrd Ficklin, to go up against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. And Sanders provided some bulletin board material before the game, thinking his Buffs would go in and ruin the freshman's debut.

Instead, Byrd was the word and the Utes rocked the Buffaloes, 53-7. The freshman ran through and around the Buffs, including a 63-yard TD two plays into the game.

Utah QB Byrd Ficklin is BALLIN.



163 rushing yards and 1 TDs

113 passing yards and 2 TDs



IN THE FIRST HALF AGAINST COLORADO

So now the Utes have a problem - they have a dynamic freshman who flashed strongly in his first start, and a team that responded well in support, shaking off the misery of their prior week's loss and getti the program back on track.

Do you start him against Cincinatti, even if Devon Dampier is ready to return? Some coaches believe in the 'hot hand' theory, in not disrupting a good thing and riding the QB that's getting you wins and if the 'hot hand' dies out, the former starter gets another chance.

Other coaches believe in loyalty to an established starter and refuse to let them lose their job over an injury and return to them once healthy.

Kyle Whittingham has typically shown loyalty to the starter he names coming out of camp, but one of his best in-season changes was to Cam Rising in 2021, and though Devon Dampier led the Utes to a 5-2 start, those two losses have shown his limitations as a passer.

Ficklin has a lot to improve on, as he is a freshman and completed only ten of his 22 pass attempts against Colorado. But he did show a willingness to take chances downfield, which Dampier has been more conservative in that regard.

This will be a difficult week for the Utah Utes coaching staff, who have to choose whether to go with the rising freshman Byrd Ficklin or to return to their starter, Devon Dampier, against the #17 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1) this Saturday.

If Dampier starts and struggles, the Ute fans will be calling for the Byrd, and Kyle Whittingham won't be able to avoid the controversy that is already brewing in Utah.