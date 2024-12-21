The vegas favorite for Notre Dame vs. Georgia has been revealed

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have punched their ticket to the next round of the College Football Playoff, where they'll take on the Georgia Bulldogs. This matchup will take place in the Sugar Bowl, bringing together two storied programs with rich histories.

Notre Dame earned a spot in the Sugar Bowl by beat the 11th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, marking their first-ever victory in the College Football Playoff. Georgia, on the other hand, earned a first-round bye thanks to their SEC Championship win over Texas, giving them extra time to recover and prepare.

When these two teams meet at the Caesars Superdome, Georgia will look to continue their dominance over Notre Dame, holding a 3-0 record in their all-time series. Their last encounter was in 2019, with Georgia pulling out a victory in Athens.

However, both teams will need to navigate injuries and high stakes, especially the Bulldogs. Georgia's quarterback, Carson Beck, remains sidelined with an arm injury sustained in the SEC Championship, leaving his status for the playoffs uncertain. The latest reports indicate that Beck will not be able to play in the quarterfinals, leaving Gunner Stockton as the option.

The Action Network's Brett McMurphy has shared the opening line for the matchup. According to his report, the game will open as a "pick em," meaning that you can pick the winner without any points added or taken away. The over/under on the game is listed at 42.

Georgia & Notre Dame open as pick ‘em @CircaSports in @CFBPlayoff quarterfinal at Sugar Bowl. Total is 42 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 21, 2024

Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. E.T. on January 1, 2025. The winner of the matchup will earn a trip to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. That game will be played in the Orange Bowl against either Boise State and the winner of SMU at Penn State, who will play on Saturday.

