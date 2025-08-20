The Arch Manning era in Austin is set to begin at noon on August 30th, when the Longhorns face the reigning National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. Manning, a former top 5 recruit and the 3rd best quarterback in the class of 2023, is ready to take over this season after spending his first two years in Austin behind Quinn Ewers. A pocket passer with elite arm talent, Manning has two years of experience within the system and comes with an impressive football lineage as he steps into his role as the starting quarterback.

Standing 6'4" and weighing over 220 pounds, Manning embodies the prototypical quarterback. He plays with confidence and has a strong sense of the game, which was evident last season when he racked up more than 930 passing yards and nine touchdowns as a backup. In addition to his strong arm, Manning is an above-average athlete with good speed and a willingness to take contact, making him a dual threat in the Longhorns offense.

Manning will be guided by head coach Steve Sarkisian, an offensive guru known for his play-calling. The transition for Manning as the starter will be smoother than previous transitions, as Arch has been part of the team for the last two years, making it easier to bring him up to speed. While there is still room for growth with the young quarterback, some growing pains are expected as he leads the offense this season.

Manning and the Texas offense will need to leverage his strengths and find what works early on to set the right tone for this season. He faces a significant challenge in his season opener against Ohio State, which is a higher-level opponent in week 1 for a new starter.

Fortunately, Manning has the support of his teammates, as well as several former teammates currently in the NFL. Saints tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., who was voted the best tackle in college last year and drafted in the first round, has praised Arch. Banks anticipates that Manning will find early success, citing his strong mindset and work ethic. Having played alongside Manning last season, Banks has seen just how capable Manning is on the field and holds high expectations for him this year.

Manning has the potential to be a one-and-done player, with a chance to be the #1 pick in next year's draft. He possesses the skills necessary to lead Texas toward a successful season, but he will quickly face a steep learning curve in the first week. A strong performance on August 30th could set the Longhorns on a path to a potential National Championship and lead to a third Manning family quarterback being selected #1 overall in the NFL Draft.

More Texas Longhorns News: