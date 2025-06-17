The WR pipeline at Washington is showing no signs of slowing down

Over the past few years, the Washington Huskies have quietly become a factory for developing elite wide receivers, sending them off to the NFL. As Kalen DeBoer took over at Washington, the Huskies began to showcase their ability to develop elite wide receivers, highlighted by the 2024 NFL Draft, in which Washington had all three of its starting receivers selected.

When Kalen DeBoer departed to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, there was a concern that the Washington Huskies could take a step back on the development front. The main concern came as DeBoer took wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard with him as he developed stars like Rome Odunze, Rondale Moore, David Bell, and several others.

Heading into Jedd Fisch's second season at the helm in Washington, the Huskies wide receiver factory may keep developing star receivers. When you look at Fisch, you don't have to look far back as he just helped develop Tetairoa McMillan into a first round pick

The next star in line for the Washington Huskies is Denzel Boston, who could follow Rome Odunze's path to the NFL Draft. After catching just 7 passes in his first two seasons, Boston caught 63 passes for 834 yards and 9 touchdowns last season, putting the world on notice. Like Rome Odunze, Boston has elite contested catch ability, nuanced route running, and strong hands which make him a tough cover for any cornerback and a potential first round pick.

Transferring into Washington looking to make the next step in his development is Penn State wide receiver Omari Evans. The Penn State transfer brings one massive aspect to the Huskies offense with elite level speed to take the top off of opposing defenses. As Denzel Boston attracts the most of the defenses attention, Evans will have a chance to make them pay as he can make any play a touchdown.

Drew Allar throws the Deep Post to Omari Evans vs Cover 4 Quarters Defense! I talked about this all week on the show! pic.twitter.com/5xlpNCcbpG — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) January 1, 2025

Kevin Green Jr transferred to Washington from Arizona following Jedd Fisch and he'll finally have the chance to showcase his ability. Green is a smaller wide receiver who will likely occupy the slot for the Huskies this season becoming a safety blanket for Demond Williams Jr. When Green did see the field for the Wildcats, he was used the most on screen passes with half of his catches going for first downs.

All in all, the Huskies are set to field yet another explosive group of wide receivers who can help the team compete for the Big 10 title this season. Demond Williams Jr showed a ton of promise in 2024 and with a loaded group of receivers, the Huskies could field one of the most explosive offenses in the Country once again.

