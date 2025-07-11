Everyone loves to talk about offensive players, but the real ball knowers know that defenses win championships. This group is exciting and deep with many more guys that were in the discussion but can definitely make the ranks come mid-season or beyond. There’s a good mix of great young talent and some veteran leadership to this mix that goes with just how diverse this group is, even outside of their skill sets. Let's take a look at some of these players:

1. Caleb Downs – Ohio State:

PFF’s No. 1 returning safety for the second straight year—joining rare company with Trevor Lawrence and Brock Bowers. Boasts a dominant 91.7 PFF overall grade over two seasons, with elite marks in coverage (91.2) and run defense (88.5), along with 35 run-defense stops. Highly versatile and effective as a free safety, slot defender, and in the box, plus dynamic as a punt returner. Whatever you want him to do he can do and at an elite level. A fierce hitter who can cover anything sideline to sideline while adding value in the kick return game, Downs is a true blue-chip talent who is reminiscent of a cross between Budda Baker and Minkah Fitzpatrick. The one possible knock is his conversion rate on interceptions. This doesn’t know his coverage ability, but being able to turn more knockdowns into turnovers but this is nitpicking.

2. Leonard Moore – Notre Dame:

PFF’s No. 1 returning cornerback, Moore allowed just 16 catches on 42 single-coverage targets last season, posted an 82.5 man-coverage grade, and forced 11 pass breakups and he earned defensive freshman of the year honors in pretty convincing fashion, not having much competition beneath him. He’s very similar to how many viewed his former teammate Benjamin Morrison before the injuries added up for him. ND is breeding Defensive Backs as of late, and that’s a credit to Coach Freeman's background and development.

3. Koi Perich – Minnesota:

Ranked No. 2 out of returning safeties, Koi Perich flew under the radar but boasts an impressive freshman season that earned him this high placement. He boosted stats of 46 tackles, 5 INT, and 2 PD, which is very good for any player, never mind a true freshman. He was a ballhawk for this Minnesota team all year last season, and he just got better as the year went on. He was making highlight plays every week, and this is the beginning of what looks like a special player. There have been talks that Minnesota might incorporate him into the offense as well this season, so he could get the Travis Hunter comps depending on his usage rate. The talented Sophomore is being tabbed for preseason All-American honors so seeing what he does for an encore will be highly scrutinized officially in the spotlight.

4. Jermod McCoy – Tennessee:

McCoy, a standout transfer from Oregon State, earned an 89.6 PFF coverage grade second among Power Four returning corners, and matched for second in interceptions (4). He also scored a near-perfect 99.9 in PFF’s Game Athleticism Score. Tragically, he tore his ACL during offseason training, but Tennessee expects him back by fall, and draft analysts still have him as a first rounder in 2026. Him tearing his ACL in off-season workouts and still possibly being available early in the season shows his toughness/commitment to his team. Hopefully he’s a full-go because this will be one of the best CB’s in the nation challenging Moore.

5. Michael Taaffe – Texas:

Ranked No. 2 returning safety overall; fourth-most valuable safety in college last year with 6 TFLs, 2 INTs and 10 PBUs. Taafe turned from a feel good walk on story to a legit baller for this Texas Longhorn team. He was a very important part of that teams success last year and could’ve left for the NFL as a mid round pick. He decided there was unfinished business for him personally and for this team so he came back to lead Texas to championship aspirations.

6. D’Angelo Ponds – Indiana:

Behind Moore and McCoy, Ponds comes in third. With 22 pass breakups, 5 INTs, and a stellar two-year PFF grade (91.8), he graded as the nation’s No. 3 corner. Ponds is the definition of consistency, showing great film and skills that translate into being a dominant corner. Good blend of ballhawk skills and grit showing toughness making tackles whenever needed despite a slender frame. Indiana returns a lot of good defensive players but he might be the best of the bunch.

7. Chandler Rivers – Duke:

Rivers earned All-ACC honors with a PFF coverage grade of 89.8 and made 13 QB pressures. His flexibility as a boundary and nickel corner bolsters Duke’s solid secondary. Rivers might be one of the most underrated defensive backs in the country leading Coach Diaz’s defense as a whole. Consider this guy just a baller showing production over three years of work. He was everywhere in the secondary last year and seems to be the head guy in such a loaded unit looking for another great year.

8. Dillon Thieneman – Oregon:

Despite a sophomore dip, still fourth among returning FBS safeties in combined coverage and run-defense grades (89.4); elite center fielder. Thieneman was one of the better returning safeties from his freshman season to sophomore season, but Purdue’s rough season might’ve taken a toll on him trying to do too much. He’s now with the defensive whisperer in Dan Lanning so expect more of his freshman version being utilized all over the field and putting up big time numbers.

9. Bray Hubbard – Alabama:

He became a starter as a sophomore and ranked sixth at the position in college football in both PFF overall grade (89.2) and PFF coverage grade (89.7). His 21.3 passer rating when targeted was the fifth-best mark among FBS safeties, too. He only allowed 34 receiving yards all season to go with being a bruiser in the box. He had some big-time hits last season and proved he’s not afraid to get down and dirty, accounting for 57 tackles. Hubbard is an incredibly versatile player. His PFF coverage grades at free safety, at slot cornerback and in the box each placed in the 91st percentile or better. If he builds on last year, he might make a big jump up this list and be the next ball-hawking safety that comes through the stomping grounds of Alabama on a yearly basis back in the Saban ERA.

10. Terry Moore – Duke:

Posted the highest PFF grade among returning Power Five safeties (90.1), logged 71 tackles, 7 TFLs, 4 INTs, and 5 PBUs. Once again, another underrated Duke secondary player that’s not getting as much love as he deserves. Might have something to do with playing at Duke, but that will all change if they win games and play at the level he played last season.

Honorable Mentions:

Malik Muhammad (Texas): 8 PBUs in 2024, leading Texas into elite secondary status. Having Jahdae Barron from last season helped his development as the season went on. This year will be different now that he’s the main corner in that unit so a big test ahead to say the least.

KJ Bolden (Georgia): Georgia overcame the loss of NFL-bound Malaki Starks by returning KJ Bolden at No. 5.

As a freshman, he ranked among the top Power Four safeties in coverage stops (13) and is praised for his speed and tackling despite being 185 lbs. A slender frame doesn’t hold him back, he gets physical and is a tone setter for that defense. He fits the Georgia “bully ball” mentality to a T and he could be the next man up in a lineage of Georgia dbacks to be a first round pick.



A.J. Harris – Penn State Former Georgia transfer Harris earned Third-Team All‑Big Ten honors in 2024 for Penn State. PFF’s 2026 mock drafts label him a “cornerback to know,” citing his versatile skills and technical polish. Big time recruit that never got his opportunity in Georgia but showed what they were missing with his last season performance. Seemed like a quietly good year “only” being named third-team Big Ten but he was extremely valuable for that secondary last year and seems to be the number 1 corner coming into this season. Reminds many at Penn State of former second round pick Joey Porter with being a lengthy and physical corner.

There is clear elite talent returning in the secondary this year with the safety group possibly outweighing the corners as of right now. The defensive versatility These players have are what makes them different. They aren't just cover guys; they tackle well, move well in the box, and deliver impact plays in key moments. This is not an NFL draft rankings list but just goes to show how talented these guys are that even NFL analysts have these guys atop most of their boards as well. This list will most definitely change as usual over the course of the year but a lot of exciting players to monitor, even some that weren’t even mentioned.

