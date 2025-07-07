These 10 Offensive playmakers will dominate the SEC in 2025

When it comes to NFL-caliber ability, the Southeastern Conference is rarely short of it, and 2025 looks especially loaded. With the addition of key transfers from across the country and a stacked group of returners, we’ve expanded this conference’s list to 10 in order to capture the full scope of talent taking the field this fall. From explosive wideouts to game-breaking running backs, these ten players are prepared to be the most dangerous weapons in the SEC.

Ranking the SEC's Top 10 Offensive Playmakers for 2025

10. Jaydn Ott (RB, Oklahoma)

Though injuries limited his impact in 2024, Jaydn Ott's phenomenal 2023 season at Cal, in which he surpassed 1,300 yards on the ground, can't be ignored. Now at Oklahoma, the rising senior brings the résumé of a former Pac-12 rushing leader, having totaled the aforementioned 1,305 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns. Ott has also showcased dual-threat ability, posting two 200+ receiving-yard seasons in his freshman and junior campaigns. With transfer quarterback John Mateer, another dual-threat caliber athlete, stepping into the spotlight in Norman, watch for him and Ott to fuel a dangerous Sooner rushing attack that could catch the SEC by surprise this fall.

9. Jack Endries (TE, Texas)

We continue this list with another former California Bear, as Endries is entering his first season in Austin. In 2024, the tight end amassed 623 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, with his 56 receptions ranking seventh nationally among tight ends and second among all returners at the position. Endries proved to be an explosive playmaker as a sophomore, posting a breakout eight-catch, 119-yard, one-touchdown performance on the road at #22 Pittsburgh, just one week after torching #8 Miami for a 57-yard score. With the Longhorns breaking in new weapons around quarterback Arch Manning, Endries could quickly emerge as a go-to target and one of the most polished tight ends in the country.

8. Cayden Lee (WR, Ole Miss)

Overshadowed by two NFL-bound teammates in 2024, Cayden Lee quietly put together an honest season that now positions him as Ole Miss's top returning weapon for 2025. The wideout caught 57 passes for 874 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore, a massive leap from his five-catch freshman campaign. With Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins off to the NFL, and Oklahoma State's De’Zhaun Stribling and Penn State's Harrison Wallace III joining the Rebels via the transfer portal, Lee will provide continuity to a new-look receiving corps as true freshman quarterback Austin Simmons steps into the starting role.

7. Kevin Concepcion (WR, Texas A&M)

Though his 2024 numbers took a dip, Kevin Concepcion remains one of the most versatile playmakers in college football. Now at Texas A&M after transferring from NC State, the rising junior earns a spot on this list thanks to a monster true freshman season in 2023—when he totaled 71 receptions for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also rushing for 320 yards on 41 carries. His 10 receiving touchdowns ranked second in the ACC that year, behind only Keon Coleman (now with the Buffalo Bills). Given his positional flexibility, anticipate seeing Concepcion in both the slot and backfield, as the Aggies return strong rushing depth to their offense.

6. Aaron Anderson (WR, LSU)

LSU's Aaron Anderson exploded in 2024 as the team's breakout receiving star, posting 61 receptions for 884 yards and 5 touchdowns. His 61 catches tied for third-most in the SEC, along Missouri's Luther Burden III, drafted in the second round to the Chicago Bears. He showed remarkable consistency by logging 60 or more receiving yards in all but three games last year. Entering 2025, Anderson remains the top returning target in Death Valley, even with big-name transfers like Barion Brown (Kentucky) and Nic Anderson (Oklahoma) joining the Tigers' receiving corps. This trio is set to guide Heisman-hopeful quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in a massive season for head coach Brian Kelly.

5. Eric Singleton Jr. (WR, Auburn)

As a big-play machine, Eric Singleton Jr. arrives at Auburn after two strong years at Georgia Tech, where he posted back-to-back seasons of 700+ receiving yards. In 2024, he tallied 56 receptions for 754 yards and 3 touchdowns, while also contributing 131 rushing yards and a score on 21 carries, with duties in the return game. While not the flashiest scorer, Singleton’s ability to stretch the field vertically makes him a constant threat down the seam. Now teamed up with highly touted transfer QB Jackson Arnold and breakout candidate Cam Coleman, Singleton could be the potential centerpiece to Hugh Freeze’s evolving offense.

4. Eli Stowers (TE, Vanderbilt)

Once a four-star quarterback recruit, Eli Stowers has reinvented himself as one of the nation’s premier tight ends. After making the transition to the position at New Mexico State, Stowers developed chemistry with quarterback Diego Pavia, with each importing their talents to Vanderbilt. In 2024, he racked up 638 yards and 5 touchdowns on 49 receptions, ranking second among SEC tight ends in receiving yards (only behind Texas’s Gunnar Helm). Stowers posted three 100-yard games, one of which included the Commodores' stunning 40-35 upset over #1 Alabama. As the top returning producer, coupled with Pavia coming back to Nashville, Stowers will make the case for not just being the top TE in the SEC, but the best in the nation.

3. Kevin Coleman Jr. (WR, Missouri)

Few players in the country bring as much experience and production as Kevin Coleman Jr., who enters his senior season at his fourth school, this time taking over as the new go-to option for Missouri. After stops at Jackson State, Louisville, and Mississippi State, Coleman looks to fill the massive shoes left behind by Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr., both now in the NFL. In 2024, Coleman hauled in 74 receptions for 932 yards and 6 touchdowns, leading all returning SEC wideouts in both catches and receiving yards. He recorded four 100-yard games and never had fewer than four receptions in a single contest. Coleman, as the incoming heartbeat of Missouri's passing attack, returns as one of the most reliable offensive weapons in the conference.

2. Quintrevion Wisner (RB, Texas)

One of the most durable backs in the SEC, Quintrevion Wisner, returns to Texas after his sophomore season in which he rushed for 1,064 yards and 5 touchdowns, while adding 44 catches for 311 receiving yards. He was one of only three SEC players to surpass the 1,000-yard rushing mark in 2024—and the only one of the top seven rushers returning in 2025, with the rest off to the NFL. Wisner’s defining moment came in a 33-carry, 186-yard performance in the Longhorns’ rivalry win over Texas A&M, helping secure a spot in the SEC Championship. While the return of fellow back CJ Baxter may slightly shift his workload, Wisner’s value as a pass catcher will aid Arch Manning's development and Texas’s offensive identity in the fall.

1. Ryan Williams (WR, Alabama)

There are few sophomores in the country with more explosive upside than Ryan Williams, who enters 2025 as Alabama’s top offensive weapon—and arguably the best wide receiver in the SEC. As a true freshman, Williams tallied 48 receptions for 865 yards and 8 touchdowns, averaging a staggering 18.0 yards per catch, fourth-best in the conference among players with 40+ receptions—all of whom were NFL Draft picks this spring. Williams stamped his arrival with what many consider the play of the year: an electrifying 75-yard touchdown to seal a 41-34 win over #2 Georgia, part of a season-high 177-yard showing. Despite the transition at quarterback with Ty Simpson taking over, Alabama’s best offensive strategy is to keep feeding Ryan Williams, as he's capable of turning any touch into six points.

More SEC News: