These 3 Big Ten teams will be the biggest disappointments in 2025

During the Summer months, hope springs for College Football programs as almost every fan base can talk themselves into the chance that they can go on a run for glory. While everyone enters the season hopeful, the reality is that the vast majority of programs suffer a disappointing season. In a conference as talented as the Big Ten, it's nearly impossible to rise up from the middle tier of the league into contender status.

Heading into the 2025 season, several programs are looking to make their move from the middle to the bottom tier of the conference into College Football Playoff contention. While these three teams may think they have what it takes to follow Indiana's path to the College Football Playoff, more likely than not, their seasons will be a disappointment.

In 2024, Nebraska got the monkey off of its back, finally making its way back to Bowl game eligibility. Heading into this season, the Cornhuskers have a ton of momentum on their side with a 10.3% chance to make the College Football Playoff which ranks 6th in the Big Ten.

This season, Nebraska has the advantage of facing one of the easiest Non-Conference schedules in the Country. The three opponents Nebraska is tasked with facing are Cincinnati, Nebraska, and Akron which should allow this team to start the year 3-0.

The Big Ten schedule is where Nebraska got tripped up last season, and it should prove to be the issue once again. Nebraska's wins last season came over Purdue, Wisconsin, and Rutgers, all of which aren't on the slate heading into 2025. Penn State is the only true Playoff contender on Nebraska's schedule but games against USC, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, and Michigan State will all be big enough tests to trip this team up.

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, the Michigan Wolverines are given the 4th best chance to win the Big Ten according to ESPN's Football Power Index. While this team could improve greatly, giving this group such a great chance to make the Playoff after their showing last season, this group has a ton of concerns.

Bryce Underwood should be an improvement compared to last season after being ranked as the Nation's top recruit. The concern will be Freshman mistakes as Bryce Underwood will have the talent to be an upgrade but, opponents can easily startle a first time starter.

The other big issue for Michigan will be the fact that Bryce Underwood doesn't have a great group of playmakers to work with. Colston Loveland was the only true receiving threat for Michigan last season but, he's now off to the NFL. Anthony Simpson and Donaven McCulley transfer in and will start at receiver but, missed most of last season with injuries.

The interior defensive line will be another area of concern as the Wolverines lose a pair of elite defensive tackles. Mason Graham could single-handedly disrupt an opponent's gameplan from the point of attack, which gave the Wolverines' defense a massive boost. Kenneth Grant was right alongside Graham disrupting play keeping teams from running the football.

The Big Ten is loaded with talent, meaning that the Wolverines' schedule doesn't do them any favors. In Non-Conference Play, Oklahoma is a massive test, especially as it will be Bryce Underwood's first road game. Ohio State will be the biggest test as the pressure continues to build up on the Buckeyes amid this losing streak. Washington, USC, Nebraska, and Michigan State will all be waiting around for their chance to potentially knock the Wolverines out of the Playoff race.

Heading into Year 4 of the Lincoln Riley era, it's hard to see why there is so much optimism around the Trojans. ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Trojans a 21.5% chance to make the College Football Playoff which is the 5th best in the Big Ten. It's more likely that the Trojans finish near the bottom of the conference than this team making a serious run at the College Football Playoff.

After Miller Moss was benched, Jayden Maiava was called in to take over at quarterback for the Trojans. While he gave the team a spark going 3-1, he was far from some of the quarterbacks we've seen put up video game numbers in Lincoln Riley's offense. Maiava passed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns with 6 interceptions across 7 appearances.

The biggest concern with any Lincoln Riley led football team is the defense, and it'll continue to be a massive concern until proven otherwise. Last season the Trojans allowed 377.1 yards per game which was the 4th worst in the Conference. The group was much better when it comes to scoring defense as they only allowed 24.1 points per game which was the 12th best in the league.

The schedule gives USC two massive tests against true College Football Playoff contenders in Notre Dame and Oregon, who'll more likely than not continue to beat up on USC. The rest of the schedule remains a test for USC as Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, and Nebraska all have the ability to knock this team off.

