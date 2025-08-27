The 2025 college football season kicks off with high expectations, especially for several quarterbacks stepping into the spotlight. Whether it's about living up to hype, bouncing back from adversity, or proving they belong on the national stage, these three quarterbacks have the most to prove in Week 1 and perhaps the entire season.

CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

The Situation: Redshirt freshman CJ Carr steps into the starting role for the Fighting Irish, and the pressure couldn't be higher. He had a longer than expected battle in fall camp with his backup Kenny Minchey. If he starts off with the offense sputtering, who knows how long his leash is going to be. He needs to make a statement right away and show the offense can still click without Riley Leonard. He opens his season with a marquee showdown against Miami, broadcast nationally and loaded with storylines.

Why He Needs a Statement: With last year’s starter gone, Carr inherits the keys to one of college football’s most storied programs. A strong showing under the lights in his debut would not only quiet any doubts about his readiness, but could also launch him into early Heisman Trophy conversation. He wants to silence any concerns and questions early on in this season and what better chance to do so against the Miami Hurricanes in a long storied rivalry. Notre Dame’s playoff hopes rest heavily on Carr’s arm and how well he operates this offense.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami

The Situation: Once a Heisman frontrunner at Georgia, Beck now finds himself at Miami, seeking a fresh start and a shot at redemption. Casted off by many in the Georgia locker room and fan base, he found his new home down in south Florida. His Hurricanes debut? Against Notre Dame in one of the biggest Week 1 matchups. This game might have more riding on it than any other games slated for the first week of the season.

Why He Needs a Statement: Beck’s 2024 campaign didn’t live up to expectations, and this season offers a chance to reset the narrative. A strong performance in a high-profile game against a top-tier opponent would re-establish him as one of the country’s elite quarterbacks. A strong start for him will give him the confidence he once had to propel his team into the top of ACC contention and for himself in the eyes of draft evaluators as well. It’s now or never for Beck to prove he’s still a star.

Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

The Situation: After a promising finish to the 2024 season, Robertson returns as Baylor’s starting quarterback with momentum and expectations many didn’t see coming from a year ago. The Big 12 is up for grabs more than ever before and the Bears are looking to take the crown. This all starts with their leader under center and Coach Aranda’s staff to set him up for success early on.

Why He Needs a Statement: If Baylor is going to make a legitimate run in the conference, Robertson has to be the engine. Last season he didn’t even start the year as QB1. After starting off 2-4, the Bears rattled off 6 straight wins getting a bowl matchup against LSU (which they lost). All momentum is in favor of this team and getting Robertson humming early can roll this team from 8 wins a year ago into possibly 10 or more in 2025. A dominant Week 1 performance would solidify his growth and leadership, turning Baylor from dark horse into contender status. This is his chance to take the next step and make a national name for himself.

Bottom Line

Week 1 isn’t just about wins and losses, it's about setting the tone. For CJ Carr, Carson Beck, and Sawyer Robertson, early success could mean the difference between rising up to stardom or crumbling under pressure becoming an afterthought. All of these players have immense talent and potential, but the time is now for them to be the “guy” for their teams.

More College Football News: