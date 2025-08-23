When it comes to college football, rivalries will always be the heartbeat of the sport. While conference matchups get most of the attention, some of the most intense and meaningful games each season come from non-conference, in-state showdowns. These rivalries are about more than records. It comes from the bragging right implications, recruiting battles on the horizon for top tier players, and decades of tradition passed down. Let’s take a look at three of the best non-conference rivalries that continue to deliver drama year after year.

Georgia-Georgia Tech

The first rivalry to discuss is the Georgia-Georgia Tech series. This seems like an under the radar type of rivalry that has really ramped up as of late, most recently from last year. Last year they had an epic shootout game that ended up going into 8 overtimes and Georgia rallying down 17 to win the game 44-42. Although Georgia has owned the series, 67-41-5, Georgia Tech does seem to be building a very competitive roster leading to more instant classics on the horizon. In state games always mean more too because the teams always want to dominate in their own backyard. These games have massive recruiting implications too for those teams looking to stay within their pipeline to recruit top players. I mean a game named “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate” can’t go anywhere, who wouldn’t want to continue watching that.

Florida-Florida State

Second rivalry to talk about is the Florida-Florida State. The rivalry between the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles is one of college football’s fiercest. First played in 1958, the Gators dominated the early years, but the series quickly evolved into a high-stakes, evenly matched battle from then on going back and forth. Things really started to ramp up in the 1990s, when both teams were national powerhouses. Classic moments like the 1994 “Choke at Doak” and the 1997 Sugar Bowl national title game added to the drama and legacy. These moments are what added even more fuel to the fire for both of these historic programs.

Florida currently leads the all-time series, 38–28–2. The largest win came in 1973, with a 49–0 Gators blowout, while the highest-scoring game was Florida State’s 45–38 win in 2022. The last time these two teams didn’t square off was in 2020 due to the shortened season from COVID. For this game to go away because of the shortened non-conference slate would be a disservice to both fan bases and college football fans in general. More than just a game, Florida vs. Florida State is a battle for state pride, national respect, and a year's worth of bragging rights.

Clemson-South Carolina

Lastly let’s talk about the Clemson-South Carolina game. There’s a common trend here of non conference rivalries that reside within the same state. The Clemson–South Carolina rivalry is one of the oldest and most heated in college football, dating back to 1896. What began as a political and cultural divide between institutions has become a fierce, pride-driven contest that defines the state every fall. From 1909 to 2019, the teams met every year without interruption. Originally played on “Big Thursday” during the state fair, the game eventually moved to a Saturday format, alternating between Columbia and Clemson. Though the 2020 game was canceled due to COVID, the rivalry picked right back up the following season.

Clemson holds the edge in the all-time series, leading 73–44–4. However, the rivalry has produced iconic moments, from wild pranks and on-field brawls to last-minute heroics. In 2024, South Carolina picked up a dramatic 17–14 win to snap Clemson’s streak and almost ruined Clemson’s CFP parade. If Miami didn’t lose their last game then South Carolina would’ve been all smiles. The series does seem lopsided but with Clemson not going anywhere and seeing what coach Shane Beamer has done with his squad, this rivalry seems to be picking back up getting ultra competitive in the near future.

Historic Rivalries shouldn't change because the SEC changed

At the end of the day, rivalries like Georgia–Georgia Tech, Florida–Florida State, and Clemson–South Carolina represent everything we love about college football. From the passion, to the unpredictability, and history. These matchups aren’t just games on the schedule; they’re annual tests of pride, identity, and state supremacy. Whether it’s eight overtime thrillers, a national title on the line, or a season-spoiling upsets from the lesser of both teams, these rivalries have produced some of the most lasting memories in the eyes of college football fans. Let’s keep these games around despite the SEC’s schedule change, it’s much better for the sport.

