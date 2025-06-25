The Big Ten is losing some talented quarterbacks from last season. Oregon's Dillan Gabriel and Ohio State's Will Howard were included in those losses, but a talented group of passers returns. As the Conference looks to bring home its third straight National Championship, it could be the quarterback position that gets them across the finish line. Heading into the 2025 College Football season, here are the 5 best quarterbacks in the Big 10.

Drew Allar is entering his 3rd season as the starting quarterback for Penn State. He has had his share of ups and downs, but played well last year when he threw for over 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns, to just 8 interceptions. He also helped lead Penn State to the Semi-Finals of the College Football playoff last year, where they lost to Notre Dame. Allar will also benefit from playing in, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, offense for the 2nd year in a row. Allar also has a chance to improve his draft stock with a strong season.

Luke Altmyer was one of the reasons behind Illinois’s success last year with a 10-win season. He might not have had gaudy numbers (2,717 yards and 22 touchdowns), but he was consistent and avoided the big mistakes while throwing only 6 interceptions. Altmeyer and company hope to continue their success and compete for a Big 10 Title and the College Football Playoff this year.

Dylan Raiola had an up-and-down freshman year last year for Nebraska, but he gained valuable experience as a 1st year starter in the Big Ten. The former 5-star prospect has the tools to make a big leap for Nebraska this year. He also should benefit from having an entire off-season with offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, after he took over as offensive coordinator towards the end of the season. The addition of transfer wide receiver Dane Key gives Raiola an elite weapon to help him take the next step.

Fernando Mendoza is a talented quarterback who had a solid season last year for California and has since transferred to Indiana. Playing for a California team that lacked elite talent, he threw for over 3,000 yards and 16 touchdowns last year. Now he gets a chance to play for Curt Cignetti, Indiana's coach, one of the best coaches in College Football. As Mendoza joins a more talented group with a better coach, he could take a massive leap in 2025.

Nico Iamaleava was one of the biggest storylines of the off-season when he transferred to UCLA from Tennessee after having a dispute with Tennessee over NIL money. Iamaleava is a talented quarterback, and he could be in line for a big year at UCLA, but he did struggle at times last year for Tennessee. It will be fascinating to see how he does this year at UCLA, as the entire Country will be watching to see if he can finally live up to the potential.

