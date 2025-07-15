These are the most electric crowd hype songs in college football

Few things in sports match the energy of a packed college football stadium when the right song hits. While fight songs are the most traditional, some of the in-stadium songs have become a bigger part of the tradition at certain schools as they make their fan bases go wild. Whether it’s a tradition passed down for decades or a modern anthem that instantly fires up the crowd, these songs create unforgettable moments that define Saturdays in the fall.

Enter Sandman - Virginia Tech Hokies

There may not be a better entrance in College Football than the Virginia Tech football team running out to Enter Sandman while Lane Stadium goes berserk. It doesn't matter that the program has struggled as of late or that the team may be preparing to face off against a team that has them outmatched, when Metallica comes over the PA system there isn't a better moment in College Sports.

Virginia Tech's 'Enter Sandman' entrance remains the best in College Football🔥



pic.twitter.com/r7smKBpzCV — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 3, 2023

Sweet Home Alabama - Alabama Crimson Tide

Dixieland Delight gets the most credit as Alabama's hype song but, Sweet Home Alabama deserves the nod over Dixieland Delight for several reasons. The biggest difference is when the two songs are played as at most games the student section has already headed to the exit before Dixieland Delight plays especially outside of conference play. The mood in the arena is already excited when Dixieland Delight finally plays but, nothing in Bryant Denny Stadium beats singing along to Sweet Home Alabama before the game kicks off.

Callin' Baton Rouge - LSU

Facing off against the LSU Tigers in Death Valley is already a nightmare for most teams, and when it's a night game, the Tigers' fanbase is unmatched. While every song on this list gets the stadium rocking, there's nothing like hearing 102,000 LSU fans scream Louisiana in unison while opponents' dreams get smashed. Garth Brooks gets the LSU faithful so fired up that the performance of the song at a concert inside Tiger Stadium registered as an Earthquake.

Callin' Baton Rouge with 102,000 of our closest friends 💜 pic.twitter.com/Ffwj3zGkz8 — LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) October 13, 2024

I Won't Back Down - Florida Gators

When Florida first played I Won't Back Down following Tom Petty's death in 2017, it was clear that the song was going to become a tradition as the entire fanbase sang along to every word. It doesn't matter if the Gators are winning the game or looking to claw their way back into it, the fanbase sets the tone before the 4th Quarter and with how loud the Swamp gets it's hard for the team not to respond.

Last home "I Won't Back Down" of the season 💙🏠



With our 88,491 closest friends 🐊#GoGators pic.twitter.com/Oif0CrrKGz — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) November 27, 2021

Baba O'Riley - Georgia Bulldogs

It's not truly a Saturday in Athens, Georgia, until the Baba O'Riley introduction is playing over the speakers in Sanford Stadium. While the song has no direct connection with the school, it's become a staple in the 2000s and gets the stadium rocking with an atmosphere that's almost impossible to match.

Jump Around - Wisconsin Badgers

Regardless of which team you support, when they make a trip to Wisconsin, you visit Camp Randall to be a part of Jump Around. The Badgers' struggles as of late do hurt Jump Around as opposing teams have started to dance along to it, but when Wisconsin is clicking, the fanbase doesn't get enough credit, and it's a massive reason why Jump Around is so special.

Jump Around was incredible pic.twitter.com/VXNtldom08 — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) September 14, 2024

Shout - Oregon Ducks

During the 2010 College Football Season, the Oregon Ducks started to play Shout, and it's quickly become one of the best traditions in the Country. The Ducks' campus served as the set for the beloved movie Animal House, and to honor the movie it, became tradition. Shout in Autzen Stadium truly gets so loud that the clapping drowns out the lyrics to the song but when the Ducks win a pivotal game, it's hard to match the energy of Shout.

“Shout” has commenced at Autzen Stadium. Oregon fans have a lot to cheer for as their Ducks take a 29-14 lead into the final quarter. pic.twitter.com/EeJp3xSaWY — Daily Emerald (@DailyEmerald) November 12, 2023

Power - Texas A&M Aggies

Given that Power is a recent release, it's a new tradition at Texas A&M but, it's quickly rising up the rankings. The debut of Power in College Station coincides with Johnny Manziel's run at Texas A&M which made it quickly fly up the rankings as Kyle Field was electric during that period. The Aggies taking the field to Power is one of the best in College Football and will only get better as it becomes a tradition.

Mike Elko’s first time leading Texas A&M along with the return of Power to Kyle Field pic.twitter.com/bWm6Xobz1n — Dave Wilson (@dwil) September 1, 2024

Take Me Home, Country Roads - West Virginia Mountaineers

While every song on this list is special to its fanbase, nothing compares to the West Virginia fanbase when Country Roads comes on. The entire fanbase truly knows every word of the song, and the feeling in the stadium after the Mountaineers win is unmatched. West Virginia's tradition has become so popular that it's invaded everything from the NFL to overseas games in soccer.

Country Roads hits different at West Virginia

pic.twitter.com/F7jC2jU5Z7 — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) September 17, 2023

Sandstorm - South Carolina Gamecocks

If you're a South Carolina Gamecocks fan, Sandstorm is an incredible experience, but if you're on the road in Williams-Brice Stadium, it can be a nightmare. South Carolina played the song during an upset victory over Ole Miss in 2009, becoming a tradition going forward. The number of times South Carolina plays the song compared to the other programs helps make it one of the best in College Football.

One of the most electrifying scenes in all of College Football



South Carolina's "Sandstorm" pic.twitter.com/giRVgGVJj2 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) June 26, 2018

Kernkraft 400 - Penn State Nittany Lions

The Penn State Nittany Lions started playing Kernkraft 400 in 2005, and the rest has been history. The Nittany Lions fanbase gets louder than anyone else in the Country when the song blares in State College, and whenever you hear it in another team's stadium, it's hard not to recognize it as Penn State's song.

The We Are Penn State Zombie Nation chant in beaver stadium really makes me believe I could run through steel pic.twitter.com/KEBH2KVSVj — White Out Recruiting (@NittanyNatRec) July 11, 2025

