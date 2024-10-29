This assistant coach could lure Nick Saban to coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers
Glenn Schumann is a name that many have become familiar with as far as assistant coaches over the past few seasons during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs. Schumann has been with the Bulldogs since 2016 and has been the defensive coordinator for the past two seasons.
Schumann was a member of the coaching staff for the Bulldogs that won the back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. Throughout his time in Athens, Schumann has helped to develop stars such as Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Roquan Smith and many more.
What you may not know is that Schumann also coached under then defensive coordinator Kirby Smart and head coach Nick Saban as a member of the Crimson Tide coaching staff from 2008-2014. Schumann was a part of two more national championship teams during his time in Tuscaloosa.
Needless to say, Schumann appears primed and ready for his first head coaching opportunity at the FBS level. With current West Virginia head coach Neal Brown on the hot seat and presumably all but fired at this point, there is a strong possibility the Mountaineers will be looking for the next person up in 2025.
While I have speculated that Saban may want to return home to West Virginia in an assistant coach capacity, I believe that is very much contingent upon who the Mountaineers decide to hire as the head coach. Oddly enough, if it is his former mentee in Schumann, the mentee could become the mentor overnight. And I believe Saban would be more than okay with it given their history together.
These two defensive minds together both in Morgantown could be the ultimate lure for Saban to be added to the staff for 2025.
Without Schumann being hired as the head coach for the Mountaineers, names like Colin Klein, Andy Kotelnicki and others who have no ties to Saban have surfaced as potential replacements for Brown and could serve as much less of an appeal for Saban to join the staff. After all, the seven-time national championship coach does not need to coach, the Mountaineers have to make him want to coach.