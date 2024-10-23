This college football team has been the most disappointing in 2024
One year after having won the ACC title and going 13-0, the Florida State Seminoles now find themselves with a 1-6 record and nothing much to play for midway through the season. Florida State was ranked No.10 in the Preseason Polls and was projected to be one of the contending teams in the College Football Playoff. It's fair to say that Florida State is the most disappointing team in 2024.
The Seminoles underwhelming season comes after being ranked No. 7 in the transfer portal which included having snagged former Oregon State and Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei was one of the top portal prospects during the offseason and was expected to elevate the program after the departure of former FSU quarterback Jordan Travis. Unfortunately, the total opposite has happened in Tallahasse.
The Seminoles offense has been the biggest setback throughout the entire season. As of now, the Seminoles offense averages only 15 points per game compared to last seasons 34.5 points, respectively. Furthermore, the Seminoles average just 2.5 yards per rush along with only 6.2 yards per pass attempt. The 2023 ACC champions offense is basically non-existent.
In speaking of offense, Uiagalelei is currently out for the season due to a hand injury. Prior to the injury, the 6-foot-4, 252 Ib pass thrower garnered an underwhelming statline of 1,065 passing yards, 4 touchdowns and six interceptions. Uiagalelei struggled immensely with throwing the ball with accuracy, pocket awareness, and overall never looked comfortable.
Brock Glenn, Uiagalelei's backup, hasn't brought much life to the offense since he took over in a 29-13 loss against Clemson a few weeks ago. Glenn has thrown two touchdowns and three interceptions along with completing only 51.7 percent of his passes across his two starts.
Yes, head coach Mike Norvell wanted Uiagalelei badly after having a strong 2023 season with Oregon State, but who expected this? In a way, one could feel a little bit of empathy for the Seminoles. In 2023, Florida State went 13-0 and won the ACC title for the first time since 2013. After a spectacular season, the Seminoles still managed to not make the College Football Playoff. The backlash towards the committee was uncanny, and the 2024 season was supposed to be when the Seminoles were to prove once again to the committee that they belong in the Playoffs.
At 1-6, the Seminoles don't have anything to play for in a season that has been disastrous. The No. 6 Miami Hurricanes will welcome Florida State in an in-state rivalry affair this weekend. Even though the Seminoles won't play in a bowl game this season, it can perhaps play spoiler to a team that has College Football Playoff implications and a legit Heisman candidate in quarterback Cam Ward.
Regardless how the rest of the campaign goes for Florida State, they've been the most disappointing team in 2024.