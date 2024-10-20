This former SEC coach will be the reason the Buffalo Bills win the Super Bowl in 2024
Joe Brady is a name that may sound familiar to college football fans. Brady served as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the LSU Tigers in 2019. The 2019 Tigers as you may recall had one of the best seasons in college football history.
Led by now Cincinnati Bengals and former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Joe Burrow and a cast of star wide receivers, the Tigers put up historic offensive numbers in route to the National Championship in a 42-25 bashing against Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers.
Joe Brady gets the most out of his wide receivers
The receivers for the Tigers that year you ask? That would be Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr. to name a few. Chase would have 1,780 yards receiving to go with 20 touchdowns that year, complimented nicely by Jefferson who would catch 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Even more impressive is the fact that While Chase was a four-star and the 52nd best prospect nationally according to On3 for the class of 2018, Jefferson was from it as the 1,835th best prospect nationally and only a three-star as part of the 2017 high school recruiting class rankings.
Joe Brady helped Joe Burrow to a record-setting season at LSU in 2019
Burrow would throw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns to only six interceptions on the season for the Tigers, putting Brady in the spotlight as far as assistance coaches go. Sure, he may have not even been a coordinator, but many believe that Brady was more of a reason for LSU’s success that year than the head coach himself, Ed Orgeron who would be fired a few seasons later as the team would regress after Brady’s departure.
Fast forward to 2024 and Joe Brady has taken over as the permanent offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, a role that he took over midway through last season when the Bills fired previous offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey.
With the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and a few others being favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, do not look past the Bills with Brady at the offensive controls.
Joe Brady is getting more out of the Bills offense than anyone else in recent years
We have seen from his days at LSU that Brady knows what to do with an offense, and it is showing early signs of just that with the Bills off to a 4-2 start. Brady has the Bills’ offense ranked sixth in the NFL with quarterback Josh Allen off to a hot start throwing for 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions so far this season. Third-year running back James Cook is off to a hot start as well seemingly being utilized much more effectively under Brady than he was under Dorsey.
While the Bills’ weak point on offense has been having an elite pass catcher going into 2024, they indeed just traded for one in Amari Cooper whose speed should compliment well with Allen’s deep balls.
All of the pieces are in place in Buffalo for Bills Mafia to be celebrating in February. And when they hoist the trophy, the reason again will not be the head coach, but the assistant Brady.