This SEC quarterback could be drafted as a running back in the NFL
From running back, to quarterback back to running back. This could very well be the career trajectory of Vanderbilt starting quarterback, Diego Pavia. Pavia currently has the Commodores at 4-2 which would be argued by very few as the most surprising team in the SEC so far this year.
Prior to his time with the Commodores, Pavia’s college career began at the New Mexico Military Institute. You may be surprised to learn that not only did Pavia not receive any FBS offers out of high school, but the former high school wrestling state champion was used just as much in the running game as he was in the passing game for the Broncos.
In two seasons with the school, Pavia threw for 2,644 yards and 31 touchdowns to only four interceptions. Equally as impressive however was Pavia’s ability on the ground. He ran for 1,107 yards with 15 touchdowns for an average of 5.6 yards per carry.
These stats would propel Pavia to an opportunity with the New Mexico State Aggies where he would throw for 26 touchdowns to only nine interceptions in 27 games between the 2022 and 2023 seasons. During his time with the Aggies, Pavia is most often remembered for leading them to a victory over the Auburn Tigers on the Plains.
Pavia continued his career trajectory to the SEC where he has taken the league by storm, knocking off the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Nashville just a few weeks ago. So far this season, Pavia has thrown for 1,116 yards and 10 touchdowns with only 1 interception, while rushing for 388 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The fifth-year senior is in his final year of eligibility and before this season was probably an afterthought as far as being an NFL prospect is concerned. However, when you continue to lead with grit, and tenacity and succeed no matter the level of football, one would think that cannot help but get noticed by NFL teams.
Pavia is listed at 6-foot-0 and 207 pounds on the Commodores' roster. Pavia’s skill set and traits as mentioned may actually suit him well as a running back at the next level. Time will tell, but keep your eyes peeled as teams may be hard-pressed to pass on a proven winner like Pavia.