This undefeated team is a force to be reckoned with as season reaches midway point
The 2024 college football season has been filled with shocking upsets and turmoil after just six weeks. Furthermore, there have been programs that have exceeded expectations thus far, which in this case is the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-0). The Panthers are a force to be reckoned with as the season reaches its midway point.
The Panthers are coming off a horrific 2023 campaign after having gone 3-9. In fact, the 2023 season is the worst record for the Panthers in the 21st century, respectively. The 2022 ACC Champions took a nose dive last season, mainly due to a terrible offensive line and mundane play calling. However, the Panthers brought in former Western Carolina offensive coordinator Kade Bell to call plays and so far it's been paying off.
Pittsburgh is currently averaging 45.6 points per game compared to last season's 20.1. Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein is having a prolific campaign thus far. In 2024, the 6-foot-4, 225Ib pass thrower has amassed 1,564 passing yards and 15 touchdowns (fifth in the nation) with only three interceptions. The Alabama transfer is in the top 15 in total passing yards, passing efficiency (167.53), and passing yards per game (313.4).
Holstien's production is nothing short of noteworthy, as the Panthers have now found themselves ranked in the latest Top-25 polls (No. 22) for the first time since 2022. Furthermore, the Panthers haven't started a season 5-0 since 1991. The turnaround for the Panthers is impressive and the program thus far has been flying under the radar despite its hot start.
So far this season, the Panthers have shown dominance (vs. Youngstown St. and Kent State) and have also shown resilience (vs. Cincinnati).
In speaking of dominance, Pittsburgh junior rusher Desmond Reid has also been lighting up the stat sheet for the Panthers. In 2024, Reid is second in the country in all-purpose yardage (193.5 per game), which is only behind Heisman hopeful and Boise State rusher Ashton Jeanty.
The Panthers haven't faced strong competition thus far, but its in-conference matchups will surely put them to the test. Pittsburgh will host California this weekend and then face off against solid opponents such as Syracuse (4-1), No. 23 SMU, Virginia (4-1), No. 10 Clemson, and Louisville in the coming weeks.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, who is in his tenth season at the helm, currently has his program as one of twelve remaining teams in the country that are currently unbeaten. Can the Panthers run the table and perhaps claim its second ACC title in three years?