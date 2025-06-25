Thomas Castellanos is talking recklessly for a player with his stats

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, one of the most interesting storylines to follow is how the Florida State Seminoles bounce back. After being left out of the College Football Playoff in an unbeaten season, the Seminoles followed it up with a 2-10 season, shocking almost everyone. As Mike Norvell does every season, this team was transformed in the offseason using the transfer portal.

The most notable addition is at the quarterback position as Florida State brings in Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos to hopefully fill a position that was a massive problem in 2024. Over the past several days, Castellanos has been going viral for taking a massive shot at Kalen DeBoer and Alabama.

Instead of the shot at Alabama, one quote from Thomas Castellanos should stand out above anything else he said in his interview with On3's Pete Nakos. After leaving Boston College, Castellanos took a shot at his former teammates, blaming them for the team's shortcomings.

"I feel like I tore the ACC up by my damn self for the last two years, and now I’m with a squad." Thomas Castellanos

In a sense, Castellanos is right, as teams like Miami, Florida State, Clemson, and plenty of other ACC programs did have better rosters than Boston College. The issue with Thomas Castellanos' statement is the fact that he's pushing the blame on others as he was a massive part of the team's failures.

Thomas Castellanos fails to mention that of the 16 starting quarterbacks in the ACC, he ranked dead last at 16th with a 38.3 QBR. Among ACC starters, Castellanos' -18.5 PAA was 15th in the Conference, only beating out Anthony Colandrea. Castellanos was the only quarterback in the ACC to finish with a negative expected points added at -5.

While Thomas Castellanos may believe that he was the most talented player on the team and the driving force behind any success Boston College had, the stats tell a wildly different story. As a quarterback, you are supposed to be the one who uplifts your teammates but, tearing down the players you played with on the way out is a terrible look.

