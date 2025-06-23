Thomas Castellanos throws shade that ignites FSU Vs Alabama firestorm

One of the best parts of the College Football season is when Non-Conference teams schedule massive matchups which can define the season. In 2025, we get one of those massive matchups as Alabama heads to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles. While these teams haven't met since the 2017 season, the fanbases have been at each others throats as 1-loss Alabama made the Playoff over unbeaten Florida State two seasons ago.

As if the two sides needed any additional reasons to battle it out, Thomas Castellanos poured gasoline on the fire when asked about opening the season against Alabama.

NEW: Florida State QB Thomas Castellanos tells @PeteNakos_ he's dreamed of playing against Alabama🍢



"They don't have Nick Saban to save them. I just don't see them stopping me."https://t.co/emSKxktkB1 pic.twitter.com/MMz1I6a4OT — On3 (@On3sports) June 23, 2025

Florida State fans have shown mixed emotions about Castellanos' comments while the Alabama fans have gone scorched earth against the Seminoles and Castellanos. On one hand, as a Florida State fan, you want your quarterback to feel confident he can beat any team especially an opponent like Alabama.

While Castellanos' confidence is a great sign, the Florida State quarterback just gave the Alabama team all the bulletin board material they could hope for. Taking a shot at Kalen DeBoer as Nick Saban is retired is a bold strategy and one he'll likely have to pay for once the two teams face off. Nick Saban always talked about rat poison and getting his team fired up for every game, and Castellanos just made it easier for Alabama.

Both sides desperately need a win in this game which will only put more pressure on both teams in Week 1. Mike Norvell and Florida State are coming off of a massive disappointment of a season and winning week 1 against Alabama will get them off on the right foot this season. Kalen DeBoer and Alabama have a tough schedule to navigate and losing a Non-Conference game will make it so much tougher to make the College Football Playoff with a tough SEC schedule.

