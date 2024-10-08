UGA and Kirby Smart aren't to blame but something must change with the Bulldogs
By Sam Fariss
No, the head coach of a football program can't monitor his players 24 hours a day, seven days a week. No, the head coach isn't responsible for every moment of his players' lives. No, the head coach can't even stop his players from breaking the law at the end of the day.
However, the numbers that are coming out of the Georgia football program, either from Athens or Atlanta, are inexplicable and jaw-dropping.
Since January 2023, Kirby Smart has had over two dozen players cited or arrested for traffic violations – i.e. reckless driving, speeding, driving under the influence, etc. In 2024 alone, Smart has had seven players arrested and it's only a week into October.
Smart isn't to blame for his players' choices. When it comes down to it, he isn't the one giving his players drinks, or buying them nice (and fast) cars, or asking them to race down a highway.
However, there is a clear lack of dissuasion and disenchantment when it comes to Georgia football players breaking the law.
The most recent arrest, of wide receiver Colbie Young, is another issue on its own. The problems of domestic violence, and violence in general, amongst amateur and professional athletes are devastating and inexcusable.
Young is the second player on Smart's roster to be charged with domestic violence this year. In July, Rara Thomas was arrested "on one felony count of child cruelty and two misdemeanor battery counts" and Smart dismissed him from the team later that day.
The number of traffic violations, all falling under the category of misdemeanor offenses, is something that can be dealt with – to some extent at least.
Yes, Smart suspended running back Trevor Etienne and defensive back Javon Bullard earlier this season but they were only sidelined for one (1) game apiece. Bullard was arrested and charged with DUI and Etienne was handed DUI and reckless driving charges.
No, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and speeding aren't domestic battery. However, the Georgia football program has felt the effects of what this type of behavior can lead to.
In January 2023, two Georgia staffers and a player, Devin Willock, were involved in a car accident that killed both Willock and one of the staffers, Chandler LeCroy, who had been driving and reportedly had a blood alcohol count that was twice the legal limit.
Victoria "Tori" Bowles, the second staffer who was in the vehicle during the accident but survived, was later dismissed from Georgia's program.
These players have literally seen, felt, and gone through the consequences and repercussions that can be caused by reckless driving or driving under the influence. I don't get it. I've had friends hurt by this kind of behavior and it immediately deterred me from EVER getting behind the wheel after drinking.
So, what's the difference for the Georgia players? Do they just not care? Do they think they are above the law or the consequences?
Smart can't stop them from getting behind the wheel after drinking and he can't take their cars or licenses away. However, there must be something more he can do.
Earlier in the offseason, Smart dismissed safety David Daniel-Sisavanh who had led Atlanta police on a pursuit and was charged with reckless driving. Why can't he do that every time? Daniel-Sisavanh was reportedly dismissed for not adhering to team rules. So, what about the rest of them?
Why wouldn't Kirby Smart, as the head coach of one of the best football programs in this generation, stand up and say, "If you break the law, you are not playing."
Done. Easy. Plain and simple. Most of the guys on Georgia's roster are looking to make it to the NFL in a year or two and it's really difficult to get drafted or signed when you haven't played a snap of collegiate football because you broke the law.
Imagine players looking across the locker room and seeing people who can't play, can't help the team in crucial games, because they had been pulled over for drinking and driving. It would deter me from breaking any law, that's for sure.
There's clearly a need for a change in the culture. There must be something Smart can do to instill a culture change.