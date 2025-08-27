It is depth chart reveal season around the college football landscape and Oklahoma's initial depth chart had a couple of shocking developments. Whether it was a shocker at running back, a newcomer at tight end and a ton of competitive depth make for an interesting season opener, there were several interesting tidbits to pick up on from Oklahoma's depth chart.

Jadyn Ott is the Third String Running Back

When Jadyn Ott announced, he was coming to Oklahoma from California his addition to the running back room was one that was greatly anticipated. But at least for the opening week of the season, Sooner Nation may need to wait a little bit to their prized addition.

In Oklahoma's depth chart it was announced that the Cal transfer would start the season as the third running back on the roster behind Senior Javonte Barnes and true freshman Tory Blaylock. Many Sooner fans instantly began to panic but I would not overreact too much to an early season depth chart.

Barnes and Blaylock were the only running backs who did not miss anytime during fall camp. Ott along with Xavier Robinson and Taylor Tatum all had to miss some practice which put them behind the pack in the running back room. I believe that the two of them being at the top of the depth chart has a lot to do with that they are playing an FCS school in Illinois State. I would not be surprised in any way if Ott gets a majority of the carries in their week two game against Michigan and all of this overreaction would be for nothing.

Jaren Kanak has earned the spot at Tight End

The Oklahoma offense had one of the worst offensive performances in recent memory in 2024 and one of largest glaring weaknesses was the tight end position.

Bauer Sharp and Jake Roberts both had less than impressive performances and after they both departed this off-season there was not a tight end of the roster with any valuable playing experience on the Sooner roster.

Jaren Kanak has spent the last three seasons on the defensive side of the ball. But he has slowly fallen down the defensive side of the depth chart an idea came to the Sooners coaching staff's mind. Could Kanak contribute on the offensive side of the ball. He was a dual sport athlete at Hays High School in Hays, Kansas and was a high caliber linebacker and running back.

Kanak made the move over to offense and it has been a match made in heaven. Kanak "earned the starting spot" at tight end according to Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. "Jaren was absolutely consistent all fall camp," said Arbuckle.

Competitive Depth

"Competitive Depth" has been one of the phrases that Brent Venables has built his program around over the last four years in Norman. But that saying has never been clearer than this season. 15 of the 22 starting positions still have an undecided starter. It is something that he has wanted to have and if the competitive depth is able to keep everyone available and healthy this could be the season Oklahoma puts it all together.

