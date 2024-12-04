Three notable FCS additions to the Transfer Portal
By John Strong
It is December 5th, and the transfer portal has already popped up with names like USC quarterback Miller Moss, LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels, NC State wide receiver KC Concepcion, Georgia cornerback Julian Humphrey, and many other notable names.
Everyone talks about the top FBS transfers like the ones mentioned above, while the FCS has great talent that can translate to the FBS. Here are three notable FCS players that have entered the transfer portal so far.
1. North Dakota safety Cole Wisniewski:
While Wisniewski did not play during the 2024 season due to having foot surgery back in August. His 2023 season was superb. Wisniewski was a consensus first-team All-American after having a massive season. In his 14 games during the 2023 season, he had 92 tackles and eight interceptions (led all Division 1 players).
2. Chattanooga linebacker Alex Mitchell:
Mitchell may arguably be one of the best linebackers in the portal. He will make an instant impact with his next team. Over the last two seasons, Mitchell has had 120 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and two sacks.
3. Harvard center Austin Gentle:
Gentle enters the portal as a top offensive lineman. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound center was an All-Ivy League selection and started 30 consecutive games for the Crimson. PFF had Gentle ranked as the number two center in the FCS. Gentle has reported offers from schools like Coastal Carolina, North Texas, Toledo, and Memphis.
The College Football Transfer Portal officially opens on December 9.