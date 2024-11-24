Thriller in Auburn: Texas A&M's playoff hopes wilt after upset loss
If you tuned in for Texas A&M vs. Auburn, you witnessed a game for the ages. This SEC showdown at Jordan-Hare Stadium had it all: big plays, lead changes, and a nail-biting finish that wasn’t decided in regulation.
Auburn fans left the stadium celebrating a 43-41 victory over Texas A&M in four overtimes.
From the jump, Auburn looked like they were ready to run away with this one. Jarquez Hunter opened the scoring with a short touchdown run, and Payton Thorne followed up with a beautiful 63-yard touchdown pass to Coy Moore. By the second quarter, Auburn had built a 21-0 lead, and it felt like the Tigers were in total control.
But Texas A&M had other ideas. They pieced together a long touchdown drive before halftime to cut the deficit to 21-7, giving themselves a lifeline.
Then, in the third quarter, the Aggies came roaring back. Marcel Reed lit up Auburn’s defense with a pair of touchdown passes to Noah Thomas—one of them a jaw-dropping 73-yard strike. Just like that, the game was tied at 21, and all the momentum belonged to Texas A&M.
Still, Auburn wasn’t done. Hunter punched in another touchdown late in the third quarter to regain the lead, and Ian Vachon came through in the clutch with a game-tying field goal in the final seconds of regulation. As the clock hit zero, the score was 31-31, and it was clear this game was destined for something special.
Overtime was a rollercoaster. Texas A&M struck first with a touchdown, only for Hunter to respond yet again with his third score of the night to push the game into double overtime. Both teams traded field goals in the second overtime, leaving us with a triple overtime where teams trade two-point conversion attempts.
After two-point conversion tries failing for both teams in the third overtime, we moved on to a fourth overtime. With Auburn trying first, KeAndre Lambert-Smith made an unreal catch in traffic to put the Tigers up two. Texas A&M attempted to answer and Marcel Reed had his guy, but Amari Daniels dropped the ball in the end zone, giving the Tigers the victory.