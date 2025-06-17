Top 5 Returning Defensive Players in the ACC for the 2025 season

Heading into the fall, some of the nation’s most high-end defensive talent resides in the ACC. This list highlights the top five returning defensive players in the conference, ranked strictly by their production and playmaking ability in 2024. Notably, with representation coming from just three programs, it’s clear these schools bring some of the most disruptive forces in the league — and that their impact is simply too great to ignore.

Ranking the Top 5 defensive playmakers returning to the ACC

Here are the five game wreckers from the ACC ready to skyrocket their presence to the national stage.

5. Avieon Terrell (CB, Clemson)

Avieon Terrell quickly made a name for himself in 2024, following in the footsteps of his older brother and Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell. As a sophomore, he tallied 58 total tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and a remarkable 12 pass breakups which was tied for the second-most in the conference. The Atlanta native rose to the occasion in big moments, posting nine solo tackles in Clemson’s ACC Championship win over SMU. Entering his junior season, Terrell and his fellow cornerback will open with challenge against LSU's elite receivers in Week 1.

4. Rasheem Biles (LB, Pitt)

Rasheem Biles emerged as one of the conference's most impactful defenders in 2024 after limited playing time the year before. Though listed as a linebacker, Biles lined up all over the field last season, producing 81 total tackles, six sacks, 15.0 tackles for loss, nine pass breakups and a pick-six. His 15 TFLs and nine PBUs both ranked among the top five in the ACC. Biles recorded two 12-tackle outings, including a standout performance against Syracuse in which he returned an interception for a touchdown just two minutes into the game. Be ready for Biles to etch himself as one of the most well-rounded playmakers in the country this fall.

3. Nick Andersen (DB, Wake Forest)

No defender in the ACC was more active in 2024 than Nick Andersen, who led the entire conference with 122 total tackles, becoming the only player to surpass the 120-mark. Andersen tallied two interceptions, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, while logging six games with double-digit tackles and no fewer than six wrap-ups in any contest. His clutch moment came on the road at Stanford, where he recovered a fumble and secured the game-sealing interception to preserve the win. As the veteran presence for the defense, he's recorded at least one interception in every season as a Demon Deacon.

2. Kyle Louis (LB, Pitt)

Kyle Louis took a massive leap in 2024, turning into one of the ACC’s most complete defenders and giving Pitt a second elite linebacker. After limited production in 2023, the redshirt sophomore broke out with 100 total tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions, becoming the only player in the conference to rank in the top seven for all three categories. Much like teammate Rasheem Biles, Louis offers positional versatility, as he also deflected three passes away last season. His signature performance came against rival West Virginia, where he racked 13 tackles and sealed the victory with a game-winning interception in the Backyard Brawl.

1. T.J. Parker (DE, Clemson)

There’s no better way to describe T.J. Parker than a game-wrecker. The rising junior dominated in 2024, notching 57 total tackles, 11 sacks, six forced fumbles and a pass deflection, putting him among the nation’s elite pass rushers. His six forced fumbles tied for the most in the ACC, while his 11 sacks were good for third in the conference and first among returning defensive linemen. Parker’s most destructive outing came against Pitt, where he piled up seven tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble to power Clemson to a crucial road win. Projected by many as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Parker enters this fall as the top defensive player in the ACC and a nightmare for any rival offensive linemen.

More ACC News: