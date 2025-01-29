Top offensive players to keep an eye on at 2025 Senior Bowl

With the college football season wrapped up, all attention now turns to the NFL Draft. Every year the draft process seems to get even crazier as projections for where these athletes will land drastically change based off of one rep or measurement.

One of the first times scouts get a chance to work up close and personal with these college players is happening this week in Mobile Alabama at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. This years roster features over 100 players who are looking to improve their stock or prove they are worthy of a draft selection.

Here are the top players to keep an eye on during Reese’s Senior Bowl week:

Dart is a guy who many believe will greatly improve his 3-4th round projection during the pre-draft process. He began his career at USC with former NFL quarterback Graham Harrell as his OC before transferring to Ole Miss with offensive guru Lane Kiffin as his head coach.

The 21-year old, who possess great dual-threat ability and incredible arm talent, racked up 11,970 passing yards and 95 total touchdowns during his college career.

With Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward as a solid top two in this draft class, no one knows who that third guy is and Dart, along with Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel, will be trying to make a strong case for themselves this week.

Edwards is coming into this draft with one of the most interesting situations as he is coming off an extremely disappointing season. After spending two seasons behind Blake Corum, this was supposed to be Edwards' year to shine, but Kalel Mullings ended up earning the lead back spot in Ann Arbor.

The former Wolverine did not have one season with over 1,000 yards rushing, but his ability to catch the ball and have an effect in the pass game is something that will be very intriguing to scouts. It is no secret that this year's RB class is loaded, and Edwards has some work to do if he wants to be one of the few backs selected in the earlier rounds.

The 5’10” 270 pound guard from UNC may lack the typical size you see from an NFL lineman, but this is the type of guy teams could fall in love with.

He spent most of his time in college playing the guard position, but did play some center which is where I would expect to see him in the league. Lampkin is a five year starter (3 at Coastal Carolina, 2 at UNC) and earned several honors including All-American in 2024 and the Sun Belt Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2022.

He comes with a strong wrestling background, touting a record of 47-0 as a senior in high school, which is something scouts will appreciate. 5’10” may be deceiving but don’t forget, in football low man wins.

While most attention will certainly be towards Harold Fannin Jr. at the tight end position in Mobile this week, Bartholomew is a name to keep an eye on.

After a very successful season as a true freshman he could have left for a bigger and better program. Bartholomew decided to stay in Pittsburgh which overall hurt him statistically with the QB’s the Panthers had the past three years.

He has the size paired with great athleticism that NFL scouts will take a liking to, and he showed his ability to have an effect in the run game with his blocking during his time in college. While Bartholomew is by no means considered a top tier prospect, he could be a guy teams are willing to go after on Day 3 of the draft.

Practices for the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl have already begun and will continue through Thursday. Kickoff for the game is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on NFL Network.