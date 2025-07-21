Tragic death of Ole Miss player Corey Adams brings sports nation together

On Sunday Morning, the College Football world woke up to devastating news as Ole Miss true freshman Corey Adams passed away on Saturday Night. Corey Adams was heading into his Freshman season signing with the Ole Miss Rebels as a part of their 2025 recruiting class. The New Orleans Native earned All-State honors twice during his time at Edna Karr helping the Cougars win the State Championship as a Senior.

As Corey Adams' family, friends, and teammates needed the support the most, the entire college football world united as one paying tribute to not only the player but, the person as Adams was beloved by his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and coaches who had the chance to recruit him.

We’re heartbroken by the passing of Corey Adams.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/sj7dzyWJbn — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 20, 2025

Corey Adams' position coach Randall Joyner released a touching message about the loss of Corey Adams and how the team will look to keep Adams' spirit with the team.

Your smile lit up every room. Your spirit lifted everyone around you. I’m forever grateful for you, @CoreyAdams__



We’re devastated that you’re no longer here with us physically, but we know your presence will live on with us spiritually forever.



Praying deeply for your family… pic.twitter.com/phzc7OvLBR — Randall Joyner (@LetsGo_Bo5) July 21, 2025

Among the Head Coaches who tried to land Corey Adams out of High School was Tulane Head Coach Jon Sumrall who paid tribute to Adams on Twitter/X.

LSU Offensive Coordinator Joe Sloan sent a touching message to the Adams Family, Edna Karr High School, and the Ole Miss family as they mourn the loss of Corey Adams.

Thoughts and Prayers go out to the Adams, Edna Karr, and Ole Miss families 🙏🏻 — Joe Sloan (@CoachJoeSloan) July 20, 2025

LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Austin Thomas knew Corey Adams from his time at Ole Miss and LSU, praising Adams and sending his thoughts to Adams' loved ones.

Such a tragedy - A great young man with an extremely bright future. Praying for the Adams family, friends and the Ole Miss community. 🙏 https://t.co/4CUbYxYNSP — Austin Thomas (@Austin_Thomas55) July 20, 2025

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman has spent a ton of time at Edna Karr games throughout the years, speaking to how lucky he was to watch a bright young man take the next step toward College.

Without words this morning …



Thoughts and prayers with the Adams family and Karr Cougars community



I was lucky enough to cover Corey the last few years and was so excited to see him in Oxford. Gone way too soon: https://t.co/ftEZaSbaJV pic.twitter.com/Sm8Sd51Wjw — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) July 20, 2025

In the wake of unspeakable tragedy, the outpouring of love and support for Ole Miss has been a powerful reminder of the community that defines the sports world at its best. Corey Adams wasn’t just a Football Player as he was a son, brother, a friend, teammate, and a source of light in the Rebels’ locker room. In rallying around Ole Miss, the college football community has shown that no team grieves alone and that the impact of one life can echo far beyond the field.

