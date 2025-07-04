Travis Johnson gives Bryce Underwood a dynamic target at Michigan

During the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Michigan Wolverines picked up one of the biggest recruiting wins a program could have flipping the Nation's top ranked player and quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU. After landing the Nation's top quarterback it only helps recruiting across the board as Michigan can now pitch recruits about playing with the 5-star quarterback.

Heading into this season, one of the arguments against playing Bryce Underwood is that fact that the Wolverines lack impact players on the outside which would make his jump into the starting role even tougher. Given that the Wolverines needed playmakers, it wasn't going to be long before the Wolverines landed an elite weapon for their star quarterback.

Michigan is getting a game-changing receiver in Travis Johnson

The Michigan Wolverines got to jump in on the 4th of July celebration as 4-star Wide Receiver Travis Johnson committed to Sherrone Moore and his staff over North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, and several others.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Travis Johnson has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 190 WR from Chesapeake, VA chose the Wolverines over Penn State and South Carolina



“All Glory to God… Go Blue!”https://t.co/TjXjEie7oZ pic.twitter.com/qdBHu7o9kt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 4, 2025

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Travis Johnson is the 161st best player in the Country, the 23rd best receiver in the class, and the 5th ranked player out of Virginia. The chance to get on the field early was certainly appealing for Travis Johnson who said the following just a day before announcing his commitment.

"They need me to come in and make an immediate impact." Travis Johnson

At 6-foot-3, Travis Johnson has the frame to play on the outside but, he also has the burst and quickness to play in the slot, making him a versatile piece for Sherrone Moore. If Johnson can add to his frame, it'll only help as he transitions to the College level but, once in a strength and conditioning program it should be no problem.

The Wolverines came into this recruiting cycle with a need to surround Bryce Underwood with elite talent on the outside. Moore and his staff have done an incredible job landing Travis Johnson, TE Matt Ludwing (129th ranked player), receiver Zion Robinson (160th), and should only continue to rack up talent as the top players continue to come off the board.

