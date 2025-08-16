True Freshman Bear Bachmeier appears to be on the verge of claiming the starting job

With last season’s starter Jake Retzlaff, withdrawn from the program, BYU finds itself with an open quarterback competition. Among the contenders is true freshman Bear Bachmeier, the former Stanford prospect whose talent and story have sparked genuine excitement in Provo.

The Quarterback Room: Talent Meets Opportunity

Following Retzlaff’s departure, as he faced a looming suspension tied to BYU’s honor code, head coach Kalani Sitake confirmed that the starting quarterback role is now wide open. The race includes Stanford transfer Bear Bachmeier, Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead, and returning player Treyson Bourguet.

Bear Bachmeier’s emergence reshapes BYU's quarterback outlook entirely. Originally committed to Stanford, he then entered the transfer portal after coaching changes from the Troy Taylor situation and now brings his pedigree, versatility, and athleticism to BYU.

"“The most fascinating player on the roster” " BYU Analyst

One analyst who covers the football program even went as far to say the quote above from reliable sources affiliated with the football team. This vows to his ceiling among the current QB options. He has the football bloodline with his brother also playing for both Boise State and Wake Forest.

What Coaches See: High Ceiling, Steep Learning Curve

Coaches and observers are impressed by Bachmeier’s natural abilities. As an athletic 6-foot-2, 225-pound dual-threat signal-caller with a strong arm, he offers the kind of dynamic playmaking that fits well into BYU's offense. Somewhat similar to what Retzlaff brought to the table for this Cougars team last year His confidence and composure stood out in fall camp, earning praise for his pocket presence and calm demeanor under pressure. This could go a long way for a team now looking for an answer under center and having a considerable amount of potential with his youth.

However, Bachmeier enters the competition at a disadvantage. He’s unfamiliar with BYU’s complex offense and only began camp recently, whereas the others in the race, Hillstead and Bourguet, have a year of experience in the system. Very rare for Freshman quarterbacks to start in general but especially for BYU. His maturity might lead to an outlier like situation that puts the Cougars in a position to go against the norm.

A Historic Opportunity?

If Bear Bachmeier earns the starting nod, it would mark a milestone of becoming the first true freshman to start a season opener at quarterback in BYU history. Fall camp reports suggest that the competition is narrowing, with Bachmeier getting more first-team reps than the others. It’s definitely an encouraging sign for the Freshman signal caller and Coach Sitake doesn’t play games when it comes to who’s deserving of playing time or not.

Advantages Beyond the Field

Beyond raw skill, Bachmeier’s arrival brings strategic benefits. His presence offers BYU stability at quarterback in an era of transfer portal unpredictability and helps the program plan beyond 2025. Starting him now could accelerate his development and give BYU a long-term leader under center. This could be at the forefront of what the coaching staff is thinking as well. Despite BYU getting the big time recruit Ryder Lyons, he’s taking his mission and won’t be available for the team until a few years anyway.

Additionally, BYU opens the season with a manageable non-conference slate so this could help a younger, less experienced quarterback get his footing before the competition picks up another notch.

In Summary

Bear Bachmeier is more than a compelling addition, he's a high-upside quarterback with the potential to lead BYU both now and in the future. He does face steep competition from more experienced teammates. But, his physical tools, composed mindset, and teachability make him a legitimate contender to earn the starting spot sooner rather than later for this team. If the race is that close between a player (or multiple players) that’s been a part of the program for years and a younger player with untapped potential, side with the younger guy that could be a surprise as he gains his confidence.

