Tulane just one-upped every other CFB program with this off-season stat

The Tulane Green Wave has been through a lot of changes over the last few years. From Jon Sumrall becoming the program's latest head coach in 2024 to losing their starting quarterback, Darian Mensah, to the Duke Blue Devils, consistency has not been a highlight of the program.

However, Sumrall has clearly been pushing his team to bond this offseason, even when it comes to what they eat at lunch and dinner.

On Monday, Aug. 18, the Green Wave shared that the team had consumed a resounding 10,880 meatballs over the duration of fall camp. Yes, you read that correctly; the Tulane football team ate nearly 11,000 meatballs this offseason.

One thing about the Wave is that we are going to set the standard in everything that we do! #UptownFootball pic.twitter.com/iDN8EdNhew — Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) August 18, 2025

Now, to put that into perspective, fall camps can last just under a month, with up to 25 practices taking place. Let's say that the Green Wave has a 120-man roster, the maximum size for a collegiate football program, and each player ate the same number of meatballs.

That means 10,880 meatballs over 29 days, which would equate to an average of just over 375 meatballs per day. If 120 players had to eat 375 meatballs per day, each athlete would only have to consume a little more than three meatballs per day.

So, while the final number is shockingly impressive, when you sit down and work out the actual numbers, three meatballs a day could probably be eaten by any average person.

All jokes aside, the expectations for the Green Wave aren't that high; in fact, they're arguably lower than the meatball total if you can rationalize that comparison.

With non-conference matchups against the Northwestern Wildcats and No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels, Tulane is already expected to drop two games this year. Not to mention, the team has to face its former QB1 when Tulane plays against the Blue Devils on Sept. 13, which will also likely be a loss for the Green Wave.

Tulane, and all of its meatballs in tow, will kick off its 2025 season against Northwestern on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.