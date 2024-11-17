Tulane Green Wave playing big-time football in the Big Easy
By Tony Thomas
College football in the City of New Orleans is now as much fun as Mardi Gras. Fans of the No. 25 Tulane Green Wave (9-2, 7-0 in the AAC) are reveling in the fact that their beloved team will be playing in their third consecutive American Athletic Conference (AAC) Championship Game in a couple of weeks.
The Green Wave Sinks Navy
On Saturday, the Green Wave rolled into Annapolis, MD, home of the U.S. Naval Academy, and swamped the Midshipmen 35-0 before a crowd of 38,000-plus at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
The win by Tulane allowed Army to secure a berth in the AAC title game for the first time. It is unknown which school will host the championship game.
Against Navy, Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah accounted for three scores (2 passing, 1 rushing) and running back Mekhi Hughes scored 2 touchdowns in the blowout win. Hughes is one of the top rushers in the country. He has rushed for almost 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns, good enough to rank in the Top 10 in both categories.
Their Success is No Secret
Tulane has resurrected their program over the last three seasons after going 2-10 in 2021. The Green Wave have won 31 of 38 games played and the AAC title in 2022, finding tremendous success under former coach Willie Fritz (now at Houston) and new head coach Jon Sumrall.
After 11 games this season, Tulane is ranked in the Top 10 in rushing offense and scoring offense. On the defensive side of the ball, the Green Wave fields a Top 20 defense that has helped them win 7 games in a row.
Tulane hosts the Memphis Tigers (8-2, 4-2 in AAC) on Thanksgiving Day to close their regular season.
A Look Ahead at the AAC Title Game
In the Black Knights of Army, Tulane faces a tough and tenacious group of football players that ranks No. 1 in rushing offense at 334 yards per game (and 6 yards per carry). The Army defense is an impenetrable wall of warriors whose sole purpose is not to allow a single yard or point. This unit is ranked in the Top 10 nationally in total defense, rushing defense, and scoring defense.