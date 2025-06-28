Ty Simpson uses Manning Passing Academy spotlight to explain his Alabama Loyalty

In the current model of College Football it's harder than ever for elite programs to stack depth on their roster. The transfer portal has given every player a route to playing time meaning the players who once waited their turn can put pressure on their programs from the moment they arrive on campus to let them play.

At the quarterback position, this route is highlighted the best as you can only truly play one quarterback where you can rotate players everywhere else. When a program lands an elite quarterback the clock starts running as they make their decisions in part because of the situation on the depth chart.

In the case of Ty Simpson, you have a rare exception to this current era where players jump ship because they aren't seeing the field. Simpson signed with Alabama as a 5-star recruit but, knew he wouldn't see the field right away as Alabama returned Bryce Young. When Bryce Young left for the NFL Draft and Jalen Milroe was named the starting quarterback Simpson was left on the sidelines again for two years.

Despite the fact that he wasn't playing, Ty Simpson never left Alabama opting to wait until it was his turn to assume the position. While at the Manning Passing Academy, Ty Simpson was asked about why he never chose to take that route and he laid out exactly what kept him in Tuscaloosa.

"I’m not gonna sit here and say it wasn’t hard because there were some days, I feel like God wasn’t on my side and I didn’t really understand His plan, but I prayed about it. At the end of the day, there wasn’t anywhere else where I wanted to play. I felt that God had put me in Tuscaloosa for a reason. I always felt like I could accomplish everything that I could – still to this day, with winning a national championship and being a first-round pick there at the University of Alabama." Ty Simpson

After explaining the personal drive to win a National Championship and become a 1st round pick at Alabama, Ty Simpson then dove into what his teammates meant to him and why it played a massive role in him staying.

"And I couldn’t leave my friends, my teammates. Some of my best friends who are going to be in my wedding one day are my teammates there at the University of Alabama. Seeing them on a different sideline, it didn’t feel right to me. With Coach Saban’s guidance and the guys who are on the team and go to school there, there was nowhere else I would rather be than the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa." Ty Simpson

Hearing Ty Simpson speaking on his decision to stay in Tuscaloosa is refreshing to hear in this modern era of College Football. Not once did Ty Simpson opt to enter the transfer portal citing playing time or the desire to earn more in NIL but, he chose to stay for the right reasons, wanting to win and the bonds he has with his teammates.

As the Summer Practices near, Ty Simpson hasn't been officially named the starting quarterback but his coaches have named him the front runner for the job. Entering his 4th year in Tuscaloosa, Simpson has a chance to accomplish his two biggest goals as playing well with the loaded group Alabama returns could easily earn him a National Championship and potentially make him a 1st round pick.

More Alabama Crimson Tide News: