UL Monroe coach loses his mind, viral outburst results in "disciplinary action"
During UL Monroe's recent game against Marshall, offensive line coach Cameron Blankenship's sideline behavior made headlines after a heated altercation with one of his players.
In a video circulating from the game, Blankenship, visibly upset, was seen shouting at offensive lineman Drew Hutchinson as he came off the field. In a moment of frustration, Blankenship ripped off his headset, threw it to the ground, and continued to confront Hutchinson.
The situation intensified as Blankenship pushed Hutchinson, prompting other players to intervene and pull him away. ESPN's Pete Thamel has now reported that Louisiana Monroe will take "disciplinary action" against Blankenship.
Following the incident, UL Monroe quickly addressed the situation, releasing a statement that condemned Blankenship's conduct.
"This behavior is unacceptable and not how ULM football conducts business," the university stated. "There will be disciplinary action taken against the assistant coach. Because this is a personnel matter, the discipline will be handled internally."
Blankenship, who is in his first season with UL Monroe, previously held the position of offensive line coach at New Mexico. Before that, he served as an assistant strength coach and later as the offensive line coach at UAB. His outburst came as the Warhawks suffered a 28-23 loss to Marshall, adding pressure to a season that has been challenging under first-year head coach Bryant Vincent.
The incident didn't take long to go viral. The video, which has been reposted hundreds of thousands of times, has already received more than 6 million views on X.
With internal discipline, it's unclear if Blankenship will miss anytime on the sideline or if he will see a reduction in his coaching duties for any amount of time.
UL Monroe, now 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the SBC, will host Texas State next weekend. The Warhawks will then close out their season with games against Auburn, Arkansas State, and Louisiana.