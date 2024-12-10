UNC will repeat Mack Brown mistake with Bill Belichick as head coach
UNC looks like it’s about to repeat history—and not in a good way.
The buzz about Bill Belichick potentially taking over as head coach at UNC is exciting, sure, but it’s also raising some serious red flags. Belichick’s NFL credentials are legendary, with a trophy case full of Super Bowl rings to back it up.
But if this hire happens, it’s hard not to feel like we’ve seen this play out before— just recently, as a matter of fact, with Mack Brown’s return. Yeah, that didn’t end well.
Let’s be honest: Belichick’s name alone would bring attention to the program. He’s a football icon, and his reputation could definitely help UNC grab some headlines and maybe even some recruits. But coaching in college isn’t the same as coaching in the NFL. It’s not just about drawing up plays and winning games anymore. You’ve got to juggle NIL deals, deal with the transfer portal circus, and connect with young athletes who have plenty of other options.
Does Belichick, age 71, seem like the type of guy who’s going to dive into that chaos? Not really.
And then there’s his track record in college football—or, more accurately, the lack of one. Belichick is a mastermind when it comes to NFL strategy, but college football is a different game altogether. Recruiting is part sales pitch, part relationship-building, and NIL has turned it into a whole new ballgame. These were the same challenges that tripped up Mack Brown the second time around, even with all his past success at UNC.
Let’s also not forget how Belichick’s run with the Patriots is ending. The struggles of his final years have left people wondering if his style is outdated. If UNC goes down this road, are they really setting themselves up for a win? Or are they just rolling the dice on another big-name coach who might not fit the modern college game?
Belichick is a football genius—no doubt about it. But UNC needs to ask itself if he’s the right coach for today’s game. Otherwise, they could be walking right into another Mack Brown-style misstep.