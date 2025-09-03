Unfriendly Confines: Can Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan survive their Week 2 road games?

As the 2025 college football season heats up, three Big Ten programs face major early-season road tests that could shape their playoff hopes: Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan. Each matchup brings its own challenges — from sneaky ACC contenders to bitter in-state rivals and a primetime clash of blue-bloods. Here’s a Saturday Blitz preview and prediction for each showdown.

Western Illinois v Illinois | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Illinois vs. Duke: Illini Tested by ACC Sleeper

Despite being ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll, Illinois enters Saturday’s contest as just a 3-point favorite over Duke, according to BetMGM. That narrow margin is likely due to the Illini leaving the friendly confines of Champaign and traveling to Durham, North Carolina. And while the Blue Devils aren’t ranked, they’ve emerged as a popular sleeper pick out of the ACC this season.

Expectations in Durham center around prized Tulane transfer quarterback Darian Mensah, future NFL cornerback Chandler Rivers, and a relatively soft conference schedule. Duke avoids No. 5 Miami (FL), No. 14 Florida State, No. 17 SMU, as well as Louisville and Pittsburgh during the regular season.

Still, as I noted in my article The Big Ten’s 2025 surprise teams might already be decided, I believe Illinois is a playoff-caliber squad this year. Bret Bielema’s team won’t stumble on Saturday.

Veteran quarterback Luke Altmyer should remain poised in the pocket, unfazed by the hostile road environment. The Illini offense will run like a well-oiled machine, putting up points consistently.

Prediction: Illinois wins on the road, but Duke remains in the thick of the ACC race.

Watch: Illinois vs. Duke | Saturday, Sept. 6 | 12:00 PM ET | ESPN

Iowa v Iowa State | David K Purdy/GettyImages

Iowa vs. Iowa State: Cy-Hawk Showdown in Ames

FOX’s Big Noon Saturday heads to Ames this weekend as in-state rivals Iowa and Iowa State square off for the Cy-Hawk Trophy. This marks the 72nd meeting in the series, with Iowa holding a commanding 47–24 edge.

Last season, the Cyclones knocked off the Hawkeyes in Iowa City. Curiously, this rivalry has favored the road team in recent years — the Cyclones’ last four victories have all come in Iowa City, while the Hawkeyes have won six straight in Ames. In short, home-field advantage rarely matters in this matchup.

Even with Iowa State ranked No. 16 nationally and Iowa unranked, BetMGM lists the Cyclones as just a 3-point favorite.

The narrow spread reflects the nature of rivalry games, where records often mean little. Factor in Iowa finally having stability at quarterback with senior transfer Mark Gronowski, and I’m picking the Hawkeyes to reclaim the Cy-Hawk Trophy. The win would also give head coach Kirk Ferentz the Big Ten record for most career victories, surpassing the legendary Woody Hayes.

Prediction: Iowa edges out Iowa State in a rivalry classic.

Watch: Iowa vs. Iowa State | Saturday, Sept. 6 | 12:00 PM ET | FOX

New Mexico v Michigan | Aaron J. Thornton/GettyImages

Michigan vs. Oklahoma: Blue Bloods Under the Lights

The primetime spotlight shines on Norman, where two of college football’s winningest programs meet: Michigan and Oklahoma. The Wolverines lead all-time with 1,013 victories, while the Sooners rank fifth with 951.

Despite their storied histories, both programs are looking to bounce back from disappointing 2024 campaigns. Michigan finished 8–5, while Oklahoma endured its first losing season since 1998, going 6–7 in its SEC debut.

Quarterback inconsistency plagued both teams last year, but that may no longer be the case. Michigan secured the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, Bryce Underwood, according to 247Sports Composite. Oklahoma turned to the transfer portal, landing John Mateer, the No. 3 quarterback available.

Saturday night’s outcome will hinge on which quarterback takes better care of the football. For Underwood, it’s a daunting first road start in one of the toughest venues in college football. We saw highly touted newcomers — Arch Manning, Ty Simpson, and CJ Carr — all lose their first road tests just last week.

History will repeat itself. Underwood’s baptism by fire comes against Brent Venables’ rugged defense, while Mateer’s experience should shine through. Oklahoma protects its home turf and secures a statement win.

Prediction: Oklahoma knocks off Michigan behind a veteran quarterback and physical defense.

Watch: Michigan vs. Oklahoma | Saturday, Sept. 6 | 7:30 PM ET | ABC

Final Takeaway

For fans of Big Ten football, Week 2 is all about survival on the road. Illinois should overpower Duke in ACC country, Iowa has the edge in the Cy-Hawk rivalry, and Michigan faces the steepest climb in Norman against Oklahoma. These college football predictions highlight just how pivotal early-season road tests can be in shaping the Big Ten’s playoff picture.

