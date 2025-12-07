Until Alabama figures out the offensive line issues the elite status will not return

You can say what you want about Ty Simpson's performance, the blocked punt, or not being able to take advantage of any opening on Saturday, but the truth is, until Alabama permanently figures out the offensive line issues, games like Saturday against Georgia or what happened a few weeks back to Oklahoma will continue to happen.

At no point over the last couple of seasons has there been any consistent running game, and no matter how good our passing attack can be, we have seen some tough end-of-season results, which begins with the line play.

Looking back at when the offensive line play noticeably started to fall off was after the hiring of former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marone. We have seen Bryce run for his life, we have seen Jalen Milroe turn into nothing but a running quarterback because that was the only way to get the ball up the field, and towards the end of this season Ty Simpson has had happy feet which starts with not having the necessary time to throw.

Ty Simpson needs to step into throws more as he has been throwing off his back foot a lot lately, but that starts with him feeling like he has no time.

There has to be a complete revamp of maybe either how Coach DeBoer recruits offensive linemen to fit the desired offensive schemes, an offensive line coach that can get the most out of his players, and we can no longer go an entire season without having a true starting five that is not constantly rotating due to lack of protection.

There have been plenty of individual stars over the last hand full of seasons but no cohesion as a unit that consistently protect and open holes for the running backs. The standard of great offensive line play at the University has to be re-established because there is too much offensive talent for so many shortcomings at key moments.