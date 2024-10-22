Update: Will Indiana starting QB Kurtis Rourke miss extended time after hand surgery?
Indiana star QB Kurtis Rourke will reportedly be unavailable for the Hoosiers' matchup against Washington this weekend, and it could be for longer.
Rourke is reportedly set to miss time after undergoing surgery on his right thumb, according to reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel. The procedure, which was reportedly completed successfully, offers hope for Rourke's potential return later this season. However, he is doubtful for Indiana's upcoming matchup against Washington.
The team is optimistic that he could return for the Hoosiers' game against Michigan State on November 2, Thamel reports.
Rourke suffered the injury during Indiana’s dominant 56-7 victory over Nebraska when his hand collided with a Nebraska defender’s helmet. He did not return for the second half, and the school later announced that he would be out indefinitely. Despite this, the surgery has improved his prognosis, giving the team a chance to regain their star quarterback before the season's critical final stretch.
Rourke has been a standout player for Indiana this season, leading them to a surprising 7-0 start and placing them in the College Football Playoff conversation. His impressive performances, which include completing 74.6% of his passes for 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions, have made him a breakout star in 2024.
He has also emerged as a darkhorse contender in the Heisman Trophy race, thanks to Indiana's high-powered offense, which ranks No. 1 in the nation in scoring, averaging 48.7 points per game.
A transfer from Ohio, Rourke has thrived under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti, part of a remarkable turnaround for Indiana after finishing 3-9 last year. Backup quarterback Tayven Jackson is expected to start against Washington, but Indiana remains hopeful that Rourke will be back soon to continue their historic season.
Though Rourke is out, Indiana is still set to be the site for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday. It will be the first time in the show's history that it has made its way to Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers will host Washington (4-3) as they look to remain unbeaten and contend for a spot in the Big Ten Championship game down the stretch of the season.
It's undetermined at this time when Rourke will return. After Washington and Michigan State, Indiana will have Michigan, Ohio State, and Purdue to close out the 2024 season.
More Stories