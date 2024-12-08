Updated College Football Playoff field after UGA wins SEC Championship
The College Football Playoff picture is coming into sharper focus after an action-packed Championship Weekend.
Georgia emerged victorious in the SEC Championship with a nail-biting overtime win over Texas, clinching an automatic-qualifying spot and likely the No. 2 seed.
Despite the loss, Texas remains in the 12-team playoff field as an at-large bid, showcasing the depth of the Longhorns’ resume.
How the Field Stands Now
With Georgia’s win, the Bulldogs solidify their claim to the top seed. Texas, while no longer a conference champion, joins other elite programs as a strong at-large contender.
Here’s the updated playoff field:
Confirmed Teams:
1 Georgia (SEC Champions): Their overtime victory locks in a playoff berth and likely the top seed.
2 Boise State (Mountain West Champions): The Group of 5 automatic bid holders, boasting an 11-1 record.
3 Oregon or Penn State (Big Ten): The winner of this game will claim one of the remaining top seeds.
4 Arizona State (Big 12 Champions): The Sun Devils’ decisive win over Iowa State punches their ticket to the playoff.
5 Texas: Despite the loss to Georgia, the Longhorns’ strong season earns them an at-large bid.
6 Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Indiana: These teams have locked up at-large spots due to their impressive resumes.
Pending Results:
• ACC Championship: SMU vs. Clemson will decide another automatic-qualifying spot. If SMU wins, Alabama seems likely to grab the final at-large bid. If Clemson wins, the debate between 11-2 SMU and 9-3 Alabama will take center stage.
Projected Top Seeds
The top four seeds are reserved for the highest-ranked conference champions. Georgia’s thrilling win secures their spot as No. 1, followed by the Big Ten champion, Arizona State, and potentially Boise State, depending on the ACC Championship outcome.
First-Round Matchups
At-large teams like Texas, Notre Dame, and Ohio State are likely to host first-round games. These matchups will be finalized after the playoff committee releases the official rankings, but the field is shaping up to deliver exciting contests across the board.
What’s Next?
Georgia’s dramatic win adds an exclamation point to an already thrilling Championship Weekend.
As the dust settles, fans are eagerly awaiting the final rankings to see how the matchups play out. With Texas still in the mix and the ACC Championship on deck, the College Football Playoff is shaping up to be an unforgettable battle for the title. Stay tuned for the final announcement!