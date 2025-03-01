Urban Meyer has Jeremiah Smith prediction every Ohio State fan can get on board with

What will he be able to do for an encore? In 2024, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was a joy to watch. From start to finish, he looked like arguably the most explosive playmaker in the country. So much in fact, he's looking like a potential future Top 5 pick in the NFL Draft.

While there was plenty of speculation this offseason that Smith would enter the transfer portal, that didn't happen and he's now ready to put up even bigger numbers for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025. Just how great can Smith be for this offense?

Pretty dang special, former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer recently said. Matter of fact, Meyer had a bit of a bold prediction, claiming that he thinks Smith will win the Heisman Trophy next campaign. That's a lot of pressure he is already putting on the youngster for next year:

NEW: Urban Meyer predicts Jeremiah Smith to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy🏆



“Well, the best player in the country in maybe the last decade is Jeremiah Smith.”



(via @3xOptionShow) https://t.co/8EpBIVK8Vo pic.twitter.com/YTXoG0517B — On3 (@On3sports) February 27, 2025

Urban Meyer thinks Jeremiah Smith will win the Heisman next season

What the 6-3, 215-pounder from Florida was able to get done in '24 was out of this world. Despite being a baby-faced true freshman, Smith posted 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. In the College Football Playoff, he was unreal, lighting up Tennessee and Oregon to start.

Then in the National Championship Game, he came up with some MASSIVE catches for Ohio State, helping the Buckeyes take down Notre Dame. Let's be real here, if Smith was eligible for the NFL Draft, he'd be in the No. 1 overall pick conversation right now.

With him just finishing up Year 1, though, he's going to have to wait a little longer to make the jump to the pros. Before he does start playing on Sundays, Smith is going to be ready to make some history in Columbus. What would be better than to win the Heisman in '25 and help his team repeat as the champs. That's certainly saying a lot, but Meyer is on the Smith-Heisman train well before the new campaign gets here.