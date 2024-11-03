USC fans quickly losing patience with Lincoln Riley
What in the world is going on at USC? The Trojans and Lincoln Riley entered the season with so much promise, even with Caleb Williams being taken off the board No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the season has been a nightmare.
Things reached a new low in Seattle on Saturday night. The Trojans were hoping to make a statement against their former Pac-12 rival in the Washington Huskies. Instead, too many mistakes proved to be too much for USC to overcome, resulting in a 26-21 loss.
With this latest result, USC is now 4-5 on the year. This is a team that's supposed to be pushing for a College Football Playoff spot every season, not sitting at below .500 after nine games. As you might have been able to guess, people are ripping Riley, with plenty of USC supporters even calling for him to get fired.
USC fans are furious with Lincoln Riley following the Week 10 loss to Washington
There are no excuses for Riley. He has all the resources he could dream of and the university gave him a $110 million contract. He's not being paid this much money to consistently have his group underperform, especially against a rebuilding Washington side.
Things are not looking good for USC. Riley is known as being a strong recruiter, but the 4-star and 5-star playmakers won't matter if he and his coaching staff can't bring out the best in them. That's what everyone is seeing out of the Trojans right now.
Next up for USC is a Week 12 showdown at home against Nebraska. With a win, a trip to a bowl game will be back on the table for Riley's squad, but again, that kind of a result for the season isn't going to cut it. The Trojans are expected to be among the top powerhouses in the land every campaign. In 2024, the opposite has been showcased and it's all on Riley.