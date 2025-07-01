Utah gets a game changing commitment landing 5-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot

The Utah Utes just picked up one of the biggest commitments in program history as they beat out Oregon, Michigan, and Nebraska for Offensive Tackle Kelvin Obot. Despite going up against some of the top programs in the Country, the Utes were able to lure in one of the most sought after players in the Country giving Utah a potential future first round pick.

Kelvin Obot is a game changing recruit for the Utah Football Program

On Tuesday, Kelvin Obot announced his decision giving Kyle Whittingham one of the biggest recruiting wins in program history.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 OT Kelvin Obot has Committed to Utah, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’5 285 OT from Fruitland, ID chose the Utes over Oregon, Michigan, & Nebraska



He’s ranked as the No. 9 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (per Rivals)



“Go Utes!”https://t.co/DnM7M1EKeD pic.twitter.com/Nk3dWuWRN5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2025

According to On3's Recruiting Rankings, Kelvin Obot is the 9th ranked player in the Country, the 3rd ranked offensive tackle in the class, and the top player out of Idaho. Despite a strong push from Oregon, the Utes get a 5-star talent to campus giving the program a massive building block.

While all of the other programs are able to point to NIL and prestige, the Utah Utes have the perfect blueprint for a player of Kelvin Obot's caliber. Heading into the 2025 season, Utah has one of the best players in the Country in offensive tackle Spencer Fano who's a projected Top 10 pick in Way Too Early NFL Mock Drafts.

Landing Kelvin Obot brings Utah's recruiting class up to 62nd in the Country and 13th in the Conference. As the Utes gain their first Top 300 recruit, Obot could be the first domino to fall as Utah looks to build out this recruiting class. Getting a premier recruit like Obot on board only makes it easier to recruit other offensive linemen and players at the skill positions surrounding him.

While Utah holds the commitment now, they'll need to hold off some of the Nation's top programs through National Signing Day. Obot now becomes the team's crown jewel of this recruiting class and keeping him on board will be the top priority of the program.

