Virginia vs. Notre Dame Prediction
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face the Virginia Cavaliers at 3:30 on Saturday. Notre Dame has an 8-1 record and is currently ranked No. 8 in the polls.
It’s the last home game for the Fighting Irish, and it’s Senior Day. Notre Dame hasn’t lost on Senior Day since 2016. Therefore, they’re not trying to lose now. Notre Dame have outscored their last three opponents on Senior Day, 114 to 7.
It’s the fifth all-time meeting between both programs. Notre Dame remains undefeated with a 4-0 record. Their last meeting was in 2021.
Notre Dame is a 22-point favorite in this game. Their game against Virginia is an excellent chance for Notre Dame to show the world that they’re one of the best programs in the country this season.
Many of Virginia’s weaknesses are strengths for Notre Dame’s defense. Virginia is a lousy team when it comes to third-down conversions and the end zone.
However, their biggest weakness is their offensive line. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has been sacked 30 times this season.
Virginia's offense's biggest upsides are its running back and tight end depth.
Running back Kobe Pace has rushed for 442 years with three touchdowns. Xavier Brown is another running back who brings good value to the team. He’s rushed for 436 yards this season.
Tight end Tyler Neville is a Harvard transfer. It’s his junior year but his first year with Virginia. He has caught 325 receiving yards with two touchdowns through nine games. Notre Dame secondary has to keep an eye on him.
Wide receiver Malachi Fields leads the team with 665 receiving yards and four touchdowns. His strongest performance was against Louisville on October 12.
Fighting Irish Jeremiah Love must get going. He had an off game against Florida State last weekend with just 19 rushing yards and one touchdown. Love needs to dominate and perform like he did against the Navy.
Prediction: Notre Dame wins 30-10