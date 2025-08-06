Wait, Brian Kelly and his QB Share an agent? Netflix’s SEC Doc raises concerns

On Tuesday, Netflix released an incredible docuseries "Any Given Saturday" on SEC Football after following 10 different programs during the 2024 College Football season. The documentary gives fans an incredible look into the conversations that take place behind closed doors and never make it into the media which is truly fascinating.

Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers are heavily featured in the documentary especially LSU's two biggest stars Garrett Nussmeier and Whit Weeks. The storyline surrounding Garrett Nussmeier is the most interesting in the documentary as he became one of the NFL Draft's top prospects and had to decide whether or not to return to LSU or enter the NFL Draft.

As Garrett Nussmeier was trying to make a decision, Netflix showed everyone a clip of Brian Kelly talking to his quarterbacks agent who... is also Brian Kelly's agent.

Interesting conversation between Brian Kelly and his agent, who also represents Garrett Nussmeier, as Nussmeier weighed returning to LSU in the Netflix SEC doc pic.twitter.com/7tlqGHeHrP — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) August 5, 2025

In this modern era of College Football, most of the star players around the Country have agents who help handle all of their NIL business, Revenue Sharing Contracts, and gathering intel once it's time to make a decision to declare for the NFL Draft or return to school.

It may happen more than anyone realizes but, a player sharing an agent with his Head Coach feels incredibly icky. In the clip that Netflix put out, Trace Armstrong is representing Garrett Nussmeier in negotiations to return to LSU while speaking to one of his other clients in Brian Kelly which raises a ton of questions.

This feeling isn't limited to Armstrong, Nussmeier, and Kelly but, it would apply anywhere else in the Country including USC for example as Lincoln Riley is also represented by Armstrong and Athletes First. The agents job is to get the player the most money and he'd know more than an agent that's isn't representing the Head Coach about how much the school is willing and able to pay players which makes it harder on Kelly and LSU.

From Nussmeier's side, he was going to make a ton of money anyway, so what's stopping the agent from helping his client in Brian Kelly as he knows that the NFL will still be an option next season. There's only so many agents in football and it's hard to limit them from working with players and coaches but, this situation is another great look into how strange some of the recent changes to College Football have been.

More LSU Tigers News: