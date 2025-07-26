Want to Feel Old? These Big Ten stars can’t identify Reggie Bush

There are few College Football stars that are nearly as iconic as USC Running Back Reggie Bush, who became one of the All-Time icons of the sport during his time at USC. Bush was a Two-Time All-American, a National Champion, a 2 Time Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year, and a Heisman Trophy winner. While Reggie Bush was leading the USC offense, the Trojans were the pinnacle of the sport and one of the coolest teams of All Time.

Given how incredible of a player Reggie Bush was during his time in the college ranks, his legacy has lived on over the past two decades as his highlight reel plays grow in legend as they go viral constantly on social media. For most College Football fans, it's impossible to believe there's a world out there where Reggie Bush isn't culturally relevant.

At the Big Ten Media Days, current players were shown a picture of Reggie Bush holding the Heisman Trophy and the responses were truly shocking.

I refuse to believe this is real pic.twitter.com/WmCp7p3aPF — Katie Pondiscio (@kpondiscio) July 25, 2025

Wisconsin Center Jake Renfro answered that the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner was LeBron James, Oregon Linebacker Bryce Boettcher asked if Reggie Bush was Adrian Peterson while several other players truly had no answers.

While the current College Football stars were young when Reggie Bush was at his peak, the fact that he's not instantly identified still feels insane This generation of College Football players live on social media and the fact that they can't pick out Reggie Bush especially as they've dedicated their entire life to football is insane.

In the 2000's, there hasn't been a more dynamic football player than Reggie Bush and the level of plays he's made may never be seen again. As USC is now a member of the Big Ten, the Conference should make it a requirement that the players do their homework on one of the greatest players of All Time.

More USC Trojans News: