Watch 5-star Michigan commit break free for ridiculous 93-yard TD run

Things are rocking for Michigan football to start the season and there's no question that the future is bright with quarterback Bryce Underwood running the offense. You know what's going to make things even better? The fact that 5-star running back Savion Hiter will be in Ann Arbor next campaign.

Ranked the top running back for the 2026 class, Hiter committed to the Wolverines earlier this summer over Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio State. In the end, it felt like Hiter was really down to Tennessee and Michigan, but Sherrone Moore was able to win out in the monster recruiting battle.

Now that his recruitment is out of the way, Hiter is focused on his senior season and he has wasted no time in looking great. Such was the case on Friday night, with him rushing for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns, including this unreal 93-yard scamper:

HE’S HIM!!!!!!!!!



Five-star Michigan RB commit Savion Hiter (@5starsavi) puts an end to this game with a 93-yard TD run #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/y2bZVU8kC3 — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) September 6, 2025

Savion Hiter has Michigan football fans fired up for his future after a huge game

Watching that clip above, it's tough to not get excited about what the speedster is going to be able to get done in the Big Ten. Hiter looked like he was going to be stopped after about a 10-yard gain, but lowered his shoulder and bounced off a would-be tackler.

Then, he took off and raced his way into the end zone for the unforgettable score. On the night, the future Michigan playmaker posted 16 carries for 328 yards and his three touchdowns. Those are no question video game-type numbers out of him.

Michigan is all set to take on Oklahoma in primetime on Saturday night and it's one of the best games of the weekend. Leading up to kickoff, the UM fanbase is already pretty fired up thanks to what Hiter was already able to get done with the ball in his hands.

With him being the nation's No. 1 running back, it was no surprise that just about every powerhouse in the country was pushing hard for his commitment. Once the Early Signing Period gets here in December, though, he'll be ready to make things official with the Wolverines.