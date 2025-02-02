Way too early Big 12 football power rankings for the 2025 season

With the Big 12 entering its second year as a 16-team league, we finally have some stability in terms of membership. On the field, though? That’s a different story.

Last year brought plenty of surprises, and 2025 looks to be just as unpredictable. Some teams are poised for a title run, while others are still rebuilding. With coaching changes, transfer portal moves, and key players returning, let’s take an early look at how the Big 12 stacks up heading into next season.

Way Too Early Power Rankings for the Big 12 during the 2025 season

1. BYU

The Cougars are bringing back an impressive roster, led by quarterback Jake Retzlaff and a defense that ranked among the best in the conference last season. Kalani Sitake has built a strong foundation, and after finishing 2024 with a statement win over Colorado, BYU looks like the team to beat in 2025.

2. Arizona State

The reigning Big 12 champions return quarterback Sam Leavitt and star receiver Jordyn Tyson, keeping their offense dangerous. The biggest question is whether they can replace running back Cam Skattebo, but with a strong defense and talent at key positions, they should be in the title hunt again.

3. Iowa State

Iowa State took a big step forward last season, winning 11 games for the first time in program history. Quarterback Rocco Becht returns, along with a powerful ground game, but they’ll need to find new playmakers at receiver. If they can reload, they’ll be in the mix for another championship run.

4. Kansas State

The Wildcats are always a contender under Chris Klieman, and 2025 should be no different. Avery Johnson returns at quarterback, and if he can clean up turnovers, K-State could take another step forward. Their defense will be tough as always, making them a team no one wants to face.

5. Baylor

Baylor’s late-season surge last year proved they belong in the upper half of the Big 12. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson was one of the best in the league down the stretch, and with a strong running game, the Bears could make a serious push for the conference title. Defense is still a concern, but they have the talent to stay competitive.

6. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders have recruited well in the transfer portal, bringing in top-tier defensive linemen to bolster a unit that struggled at times last year. Quarterback Behren Morton should be ready to go after shoulder surgery, and if the offense clicks, Texas Tech could be a real problem in the Big 12.

7. Kansas

Kansas was frustratingly inconsistent last season, but they proved they can compete with the top teams in the conference. With quarterback Jalon Daniels returning, the Jayhawks could make a push for a top-six finish. The biggest issue is finding a replacement for running back Devin Neal.

8. TCU

The Horned Frogs were quietly one of the better teams in the conference last season. Quarterback Josh Hoover returns, and while they lost a couple of playmakers, they should still have an explosive offense. The defense needs to take a step forward, but if they do, TCU could be a dark horse contender.

9. Colorado

Coach Prime’s team surprised people last season, but now they have to adjust to life without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Incoming freshman quarterback Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis is the future, but Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter may be the starter in the short term. The Buffs have a solid transfer class, but 2025 could be a transition year.

10. Utah

Utah’s first year in the Big 12 didn’t go as planned, but don’t expect Kyle Whittingham to stay down for long. The Utes have a new offensive coordinator in Jason Beck and landed New Mexico transfer quarterback Devon Dampier. If the offense finds its rhythm, Utah could climb the standings quickly.

11. West Virginia

Rich Rodriguez is back in Morgantown, and while the reunion is exciting, it might take some time for the Mountaineers to become a top-tier team again. Quarterback Nicco Marchiol is returning, but West Virginia will need to reload in key areas before they can challenge for a higher spot.

12. Houston

Houston has potential, especially with Texas A&M transfer Conner Weigman at quarterback, but they still have a lot of work to do defensively. If they can improve on that side of the ball, they might surprise people. For now, though, they remain a step behind the top half of the conference.

13. UCF

Scott Frost’s return to Orlando has UCF fans excited, but this isn’t the same program he led to an undefeated season in 2017. The Knights have struggled in Big 12 play, and while they’ve added some transfer talent, they still have a long way to go before competing with the top teams.

14. Arizona

Arizona had high expectations last season but fell flat. Quarterback Noah Fifita is back, but losing star receiver Tetairoa McMillan and cornerback Tacario Davis hurts. The Wildcats need to develop new playmakers or risk another disappointing season.

15. Oklahoma State

It’s hard to imagine Mike Gundy’s team struggling this much, but Oklahoma State is in full rebuild mode. They’re making staff changes and hoping for better quarterback play, but unless something drastic happens, they’ll likely be near the bottom of the standings again, and that doesn't isn't good news for Gundy.

16. Cincinnati

The Bearcats have yet to establish themselves in the Big 12, and 2025 doesn’t look like the year that changes. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby is back, but overall, this roster doesn’t seem built to climb out of the conference basement anytime soon.

