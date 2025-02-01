Way too early Big Ten football power rankings for the 2025 season

The Big Ten landscape is shifting with new additions, coaching changes, and some serious roster shakeups. With powerhouse programs like Ohio State and Penn State reloading, Oregon making waves in its new home, and teams like Nebraska and Illinois hoping to make noise, 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting season.

So, where does everyone stand heading into next year? Let’s dive into these way-too-early Big Ten power rankings and see who’s poised to dominate and who has work to do.

Way Too Early Power Rankings for the Big Ten in 2025

18. Purdue Boilermakers

After a disastrous 1-11 season, Purdue is in full rebuild mode. New head coach Barry Odom has a tough road ahead, and while some portal additions will help, this is a long-term project.

17. Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern’s surprising 7-5 campaign in 2023 was followed by a disappointing 4-8 finish in 2024. The Wildcats need offensive firepower, and transfer QB Preston Stone could be the key—if he can regain his SMU form prior to being replaced by Kevin Jennings.

16. Maryland Terrapins

Mike Locksley’s squad took a nosedive last season, and the loss of QB Billy Edwards Jr. to Wisconsin doesn’t help. The Terps need to hit big in the transfer portal or they’ll struggle again.

15. UCLA Bruins

The Bruins had a rough transition to the Big Ten, finishing 5-7. DeShaun Foster has brought in a massive portal class, but UCLA still has a lot to prove before moving up the rankings.

14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Greg Schiano’s team is tough and physical, but the loss of star RB Kyle Monangai hurts. QB Athan Kaliakmanis brings experience, but Rutgers' brutal conference schedule could keep them from another bowl trip.

13. Michigan State Spartans

Jonathan Smith’s second year in East Lansing should be better than his first, but how much better depends on QB Aidan Chiles. If he takes a leap forward, the Spartans could be a sleeper team.

12. Washington Huskies

Jedd Fisch had an up-and-down first year in Washington, and now he has to replace veteran QB Will Rogers. The Huskies have talent but need stability before being a true contender.

11. Wisconsin Badgers

Luke Fickell’s first two seasons have been disappointing, but Maryland transfer QB Billy Edwards Jr. could provide a much-needed spark. If the offense gets rolling, Wisconsin will be dangerous. Of course, that's what we've all said for years.

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota quietly put together a strong 8-5 season, and while they have some key losses, PJ Fleck always seems to find a way to keep them competitive.

9. USC Trojans

Lincoln Riley’s team continues to trend downward, and after a 7-6 season, it feels like 2025 could be a make-or-break year. If USC doesn’t step up, Riley could be on his way out.

8. Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Huskers finally broke their bowl drought in 2024, and now it’s time for Dylan Raiola to take this team to the next level. If he makes a sophomore leap, Nebraska could be a real threat.

7. Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa being Iowa, their defense will be elite, and transfer QB Mark Gronowski could provide enough of an offensive boost to make them a contender.

6. Illinois Fighting Illini

It’s time to start taking Illinois seriously. They return 18 starters from a 10-win team, including QB Luke Altmyer. Don’t be surprised if they’re in the College Football Playoff conversation.

5. Indiana Hoosiers

The Hoosiers shocked everyone with an 11-2 record last year, and while it’s tough to see them replicating that, Curt Cignetti has something special brewing. Now, he has Fernando Mendoza in there at quarterback, so the offense isn't going anywher.

4. Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines are breaking in five-star freshman QB Bryce Underwood, and while he has sky-high potential, Michigan needs to reload after key losses. If Underwood is the real deal — combined with the massive amount of money they've spent this offseason — they’ll be back in the mix.

3. Oregon Ducks

Oregon dominated in its first Big Ten season, but replacing QB Dillon Gabriel is a major challenge. Former five-star recruit Dante Moore has all the tools, but will he be ready to lead a title run?

2. Penn State Nittany Lions

Drew Allar, Nick Singleton, and Kaytron Allen all return, making Penn State one of the most dangerous teams in the nation. In addition, they've added Jim Knowles as their new Defensive Coordinator. The Nittany Lions have the talent to finally break through.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Fresh off a national championship, the Ohio State Buckeyes remain loaded. WR Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs are among the best in the country, and the Buckeyes have plenty of pieces to make another run back to the College Football Playoff.

