Would USC be open to hiring Reggie Bush to replace Lincoln Riley?

Reggie Bush has made it clear—he wants to coach, and his dream job would be leading his alma mater, USC. With speculation growing about Lincoln Riley’s future with the Trojans, the question arises: would USC seriously consider Bush as a potential replacement?

The former Heisman Trophy winner recently opened up about his coaching ambitions, revealing that he’s had conversations with Sacramento State about their head coaching position. However, Bush’s ultimate goal is to guide USC back to national championship glory. Despite not having coaching experience at the college level, he believes his deep connection to the program and passion for the game could make him the right fit.

Bush sees his potential return to USC as a story similar to Kirby Smart’s journey at Georgia. Smart, a former Bulldog, returned to coach his team to a national championship, and Bush envisions himself doing the same in Southern California.

“I would love to come back and be the head coach of USC at some point and help lead USC to a national championship,” Bush recently told The Sporting Tribune.

His aspirations come at an interesting time, as Lincoln Riley faces increasing pressure amid USC’s struggles. If the program decides to make a change, Bush's name will absolutely enter the conversation, but questions remain about whether the school would take a chance on someone without coaching experience.

Bush’s off-field reputation has seen a resurgence recently, with the reinstatement of his Heisman Trophy earlier this year. The trophy was initially vacated due to NCAA violations, but its return marks a shift in how Bush is perceived. Despite that victory, his defamation lawsuit against the NCAA is ongoing, and he’s also teased a potential documentary that would further explore his journey.

If USC were to part ways with Riley, hiring Bush would certainly be a bold and unconventional move. But with his passion for the game and undeniable love for the Trojans, it’s a scenario that some fans would love to see play out.

Read More